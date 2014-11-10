NEC EA244UHD 24-Inch Ultra HD Monitor Review
NEC sells seven different monitor lines and we’ve reviewed several examples from two of them – the EA and PA series. PA screens are billed as color-accurate and, in our experience, that is quite true. We found the PA272W to be extremely well-engineered and perfectly suited for color-critical applications. From the EA line, we tested NEC's EA274WMi; it also proved to be a superb performer lacking only a wide gamut.
Today’s subject, the EA244UHD, presents something of a conundrum. While it comes from the EA series of high-end business-class monitors, our testing shows it to be one of the most accurate and consistent performers we’ve ever seen. You'll notice in the benchmarks that its out-of-box performance is pretty much unequaled.
The display also offers features found in the professional PA-series screens like SpectraView calibration and an Adobe RGB gamut option. While it’s definitely not cheap, this monitor definitely gives other professional products a run for their money.
|Brand & Model
|NEC EA244UHD
|Price
|$1349
|Panel Type & Backlight
|AH-IPSGB-r-LED, edge array
|Screen Size & Aspect
|23.8-inch / 16:9
|Max Resolution & Refresh Rate
|3840x2160 @ 60Hz
|Native Color Depth & Gamut
|10-bit (8-bit w/FRC)
|Response Time (GTG)
|6ms
|Brightness
|350cd/m2
|Speakers
|2 x 1W
|Video Inputs
|2 x DisplayPort, 2 x HDMI (1 x MHL)2 x DVI
|Audio
|1 x 3.5mm stereo in
|USB
|v3.0 - 1 x up, 3 x down
|Control
|1 x ControlSync in/out
|Panel DimensionsWxHxD w/base
|22 x 15.2-20.3 x 8.6in558 x 387-517 x 218mm
|Panel Thickness
|2.9in / 72mm
|Bezel Width
|.7-.7in / 15-18mm
|Weight
|16.3lbs / 7.4kg
|Warranty
|Three years
In the category of 24-inch Ultra HD monitors, there are only two panel parts to choose from, both manufactured by LG Display. The EA244UHD and Dell’s UP2414Q are both made from the same wide-gamut component. It sports a GB-r-LED backlight and 10-bit color via an 8-bit native depth with frame rate conversion.
To take full advantage of a monitor’s bit depth, the incoming signal must match up. Ten-bit-capable video cards are generally found in the workstation space, including Nvidia's Quadro and AMD's FirePro boards. Even something as advanced as the GeForce GTX Titan only outputs 8-bit color natively. Of course, a true 10-bit panel is even better. But they are less common and more expensive.
When it comes to pixel density, today’s 24-inch Ultra HD monitors are about as high as you can go at 185ppi. Products for the desktop are still lagging behind smartphones and tablets (and even a few laptops). However, the gap is obviously closing.
The EA244UHD is aimed at high-end business users. Still, we think that photo and graphics jockeys will want to take a closer look at this new screen as well. In addition to Ultra HD resolution, it offers a wide-gamut option, calibration with SpectraView and performance to rival any professional-class screen we’ve encountered. Let’s take a look.
That's no telly, it's professional desktop monitor, could be 27 or 30'' but would probably cost another 1000 or more extra.
And, knowing the hardware you need to drive this resolution,, I don't see any interest except for some niches.
You need at least 44'' to exploit 4K.
UHD is 2560x1440/2560x1600 - not 4k. Even if it was 4k, I don't see how you can say it is wasted.
QHD = 2560x1440/2560x1600
UHD = 4k
QHD = 2560x1440/2560x1600
UHD = 4k
UHD = 3840x2160
4k = 4096x2160
Retina is only useful when your programs provide good support for it. Otherwise it's just an annoyance. As an owner of a Yoga 2 Pro (13" 3200x1800), I can speak to this. I normally run my laptop in an upscaled 1920x1080 just to keep compatability.