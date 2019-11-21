Trending

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB Review: Turing Without The RTX

Gaming at 2560 x 1440

We also ran the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti XC Black Gaming through our suite at 2560 x 1440. In some games, quality settings that worked well at 1920 x 1080 were still viable. In others, we needed to dial back the detail.

After a bit of tuning, we ended up with a suite-wide average of 66.4 FPS from EVGA’s entry-level GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1070 Founders Edition, for comparison, achieved 68.1 FPS—a lead of less than 3 percent.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DX12)

Battlefield V (DX12)

Destiny 2 (DX11)

Far Cry 5 (DX11)

Forza Horizon 4 (DX12)

Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)

Metro: Last Light Redux (DX11)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s The Division (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)

The Witcher 3 (DX11)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan)

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • NightHawkRMX 21 November 2019 20:13
    Why the wait? This card is not new
  • Ketchup79 21 November 2019 20:32
    In that review they added a link to this review, which should have been the initial link/review for this post IMO:
    https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/evga-nvidia-geforce-gtx_1660_super-sc-ultra
  • WildCard999 21 November 2019 20:34
    NightHawkRMX said:
    Why the wait? This card is not new
    Yea this is odd, it should of been 1660 ti > 1660 Super >1650 Super over the last few months.

    Edit: Here's a 1660 ti TH review from May.
    https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/gigabyte-geforce-gtx-1660-ti-gaming-oc-6g-turing,6118.html
  • TJ Hooker 21 November 2019 20:35
    I also noticed that the i5 9600K review article says it was posted today, and has a new comments section.
