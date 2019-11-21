Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB Review: Turing Without The RTX

EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB deals 19 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER... Amazon £258.06 View EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti XC... Amazon Prime £299.99 £275.99 View Reduced Price EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti XC... Amazon Prime £281.99 View EVGA NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660... Scan £305.99 View Show More Deals

Gaming at 2560 x 1440

We also ran the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti XC Black Gaming through our suite at 2560 x 1440. In some games, quality settings that worked well at 1920 x 1080 were still viable. In others, we needed to dial back the detail.

After a bit of tuning, we ended up with a suite-wide average of 66.4 FPS from EVGA’s entry-level GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1070 Founders Edition, for comparison, achieved 68.1 FPS—a lead of less than 3 percent.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DX12)

Battlefield V (DX12)

Destiny 2 (DX11)

Far Cry 5 (DX11)

Forza Horizon 4 (DX12)

Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)

Metro: Last Light Redux (DX11)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s The Division (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)

The Witcher 3 (DX11)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan)

