Nvidia GTX 1650 Super Review: 1080p Gaming for $160

Zotac, like the other card partners, offers its own in-house software, called Firestorm, to control and monitor the card. This lightweight app displays information about the GPU such as current clock speeds, temperatures, as well as fan speed by percent. The GUI itself is mostly black with some dark and lighter blue highlights. The writing is mostly white or a lighter blue and easy to read.
Other options include sliders for raising core and memory clocks, power limit, and temperatures. With this card, the power and voltage sliders are locked. You can still raise the memory speed and core clocks, though you will have to do so while fitting within the 100W TDP.
Firestorm’s monitoring capabilities include displays for GPU core and memory clocks, voltage and temperatures, along with GPU and memory utilization data. While the software displays pertinent information, it does not have the ability to add others. What you see is what you get here, but it should be informative for the average user.
With RTX 1650 Super @ $160, Nvidia has given AMD a serious task to beat this price/performance level.
Given the $160 price point, it seems the RX 570, 580, and 590 are going to have to adjust prices downward.
Further, I'm thinking that AMD is not going to be able to get by with only matching the RX 580's performance with the RX 5500. Or, if they do, they will have to definitely undercut the 1650 Super's price, which will put even further downward pressure on the Polaris cards.
On the other hand, I don't know what to think about the RX 5500 - at one point it was stated to be a 150W card, then it was 110W. What little performance data we have, and it's precious little data, pegs it at around RX 580 performance. I'm hoping this is all a case of AMD holding their cards close to their chest, but, as it stands, that's not overly promising, given what the 1650 Super offers in performance... and AMD should worry.