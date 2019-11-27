Nvidia GTX 1650 Super Review: 1080p Gaming for $160

Zotac Gaming GeForce GTX 1650 Super deals ZOTAC Gaming GeForce GTX 1650... Amazon £161.62 View

Zotac, like the other card partners, offers its own in-house software, called Firestorm, to control and monitor the card. This lightweight app displays information about the GPU such as current clock speeds, temperatures, as well as fan speed by percent. The GUI itself is mostly black with some dark and lighter blue highlights. The writing is mostly white or a lighter blue and easy to read.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Other options include sliders for raising core and memory clocks, power limit, and temperatures. With this card, the power and voltage sliders are locked. You can still raise the memory speed and core clocks, though you will have to do so while fitting within the 100W TDP.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Firestorm’s monitoring capabilities include displays for GPU core and memory clocks, voltage and temperatures, along with GPU and memory utilization data. While the software displays pertinent information, it does not have the ability to add others. What you see is what you get here, but it should be informative for the average user.

