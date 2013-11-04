Trending

Seven Radeon R9 280X Graphics Cards, Rounded-Up

Perhaps fortunately, AMD's reference Radeon R9 280X is a bit of a phantom outside our own labs. If you're shopping for one of these Tahiti-based boards, you're looking at third-party solutions. We round up seven models and show what makes them different.

Gigabyte R9 280X WindForce 3X OC

Brief Technical Specifications
ModelGigabyte R9 280X WindForce 3X OC
PCIe Power Connectors1 x 8-pin, 1 x 6-pin
Connectors1 x DVI-I (dual-link + analog)1 x HDMI2 x mini-DisplayPort
Form FactorTwo slots
Dual BIOSYes

  • jimmysmitty 04 November 2013 05:12
    The 280X Vapor-X looks spot on like my HD7970 Vapor-X. Probably is the same GPU with the BIOS for the 280X loaded.

    But it looks like the Toxic is a pretty nice GPU. It runs very cool for the clock speed, has the highest clock speeds and the noise is not that bad.

    Now we need benchmarks of these and HD7970s to see their value.
  • rolli59 04 November 2013 05:29
    So guess I am waiting for the second part of the review.
  • envy14tpe 04 November 2013 06:06
    What does "Modified" "Throttling" and "New BIOS" mean in terms of how the data is to be interpreted?
  • Sid Jeong 04 November 2013 06:14
    I refunded MSI r9 280x and got Asus card due to heavy coil whine. I wonder new MSI bios fixed the issue?(by the look of it, it seems MSI traded coil whine with fan noise) btw how did the reviewer set up mic in the noise comparison video? cuz my card sounds a lot louder than that.
  • slomo4sho 04 November 2013 06:23
    No overclock results?
  • jimmysmitty 04 November 2013 06:28
    11857223 said:
    What does "Modified" "Throttling" and "New BIOS" mean in terms of how the data is to be interpreted?

    Modified means its beyond the original spec. Throttling means that it was overheating and lowering the clock speed in order to cool down. New BIOS means just that, that they received a new BIOS to fix any previous issues.

    11857255 said:
    I refunded MSI r9 280x and got Asus card due to heavy coil whine. I wonder new MSI bios fixed the issue?(by the look of it, it seems MSI traded coil whine with fan noise) btw how did the reviewer set up mic in the noise comparison video? cuz my card sounds a lot louder than that.

    They do a mic but it depends on your config. I think these are all open setups and not in a case.

    Also, I have never been a fan of MSIs setups. I prefer Sapphire or Asus for GPUs from AMD as they have better cooling solutions and tend to last longer
  • CommentariesAnd More 04 November 2013 07:04
    That VaporX and Toxic cards just look great. Hate Gigabyte's Windforce 3X for its looks. Same for the RoyalKing from Club3D. Also boo to Gigabyte , MSI and ASUS for giving no backplate. But then again , if you keep the card good , put it nicely , you wont need one unless your gonna paint it , right ?

    Waiting eagerly for a Watercooled card , although I know it wont come for the 280X as basically all of these cooling solutions especially the ICEQX2 , DCII , WF 3X , Toxic and Vapor-X just keep the card cool , till the OC limit lets em go. One for the 290X maybe..............
  • Soul_keeper 04 November 2013 07:04
    Good idea providing the videos.
    Some of those cards are a good deal louder or higher pitch than the others.

  • nekromobo 04 November 2013 07:18
    Could you also add the audio frequency of the fan (or mayhaps curve)?
    I don't know if its too hard but anyways, would seem that lower frequency would be better.
  • 04 November 2013 08:14
    In my case, in these round-ups, all I ever care to see are the Temp and Acoustic/Noise numbers, since the base 'on-screen' number-crunching performance is usually within a couple of FPS. ASUS has been a consistent performer, though I would love to see others catch-up.
