Seasonic Focus Plus 750 Gold PSU Review

Protection Features
|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: ✗ 5V: 28A (140%) 3.3V: 27.6A (138%) 5VSB: 6.1A (203.3%)
|OPP
|1014.96W (135.3%)
|OTP
|✓ (120-130°C @ secondary side)
|SCP
|12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
|PWR_OK
|Operates properly
|NLO
|✓
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay
OCP on the minor rails is set properly, while at 5VSB it's a bit higher. The OPP triggering point is fairly aggressive. However, given a properly-configured OTP, we don't worry about the high OPP level.
You get SCP on every rail, the power-good signal is accurate, and surge/inrush current protection are taken care of.
In the transient response test
Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent – 200ms
the +3.3 pass.
Thank you and keep it up!
The only thing that is not quite clear to me. What is the criterion for voltage drop in % to get PASS/FAIL in "Advanced Transient Response Tests"?
You declare that:
"In all tests, we measure the voltage drops." The voltages should remain within the ATX specification's regulation limits. "
For ATX 2.2 we have:
12v - 10%
5v - 5%
3.3v - 5%
5VSB - 5%
However, looking at your reviews, there are often situations where, at <5%, the power supply gets the FAIL mark and vice versa, some at >5% receive PASS
Why is this happening?
Of course for 12v - 5%
Thank you.
