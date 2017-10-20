Trending

Seasonic Focus Plus 750 Gold PSU Review

By

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features
OCP12V: ✗ 5V: 28A (140%) 3.3V: 27.6A (138%) 5VSB: 6.1A (203.3%)
OPP1014.96W (135.3%)
OTP✓ (120-130°C @ secondary side)
SCP12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
PWR_OKOperates properly
NLO
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

OCP on the minor rails is set properly, while at 5VSB it's a bit higher. The OPP triggering point is fairly aggressive. However, given a properly-configured OTP, we don't worry about the high OPP level.

You get SCP on every rail, the power-good signal is accurate, and surge/inrush current protection are taken care of.


  • none77 21 October 2017 05:14
    Thank you for the detailed review.
    In the transient response test
    Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent – 200ms
    the +3.3 pass.
  • BugariaM 21 October 2017 18:00
    As always, here are the most detailed reviews on the PSU.
    Thank you and keep it up!

    The only thing that is not quite clear to me. What is the criterion for voltage drop in % to get PASS/FAIL in "Advanced Transient Response Tests"?

    You declare that:

    "In all tests, we measure the voltage drops." The voltages should remain within the ATX specification's regulation limits. "

    For ATX 2.2 we have:

    12v - 10%
    5v - 5%
    3.3v - 5%
    5VSB - 5%


    However, looking at your reviews, there are often situations where, at <5%, the power supply gets the FAIL mark and vice versa, some at >5% receive PASS

    Why is this happening?
  • BugariaM 21 October 2017 18:04
    Sorry, a typo
    Of course for 12v - 5%
  • Aris_Mp 22 October 2017 07:13
    the limit is 5% however the voltage rails of the PSUs' under test in the majority of cases aren't at the nominal voltages, but higher, so even with 5% deviation voltages go don't bellow the limits that the ATX spec sets (11.4V, 4.75V, 3.14V). Only if a rail goes below those voltage levels it fails. The 5% is just an indication that the ATX provides to specify the voltages above.
  • BugariaM 22 October 2017 09:43
    Now everything became clear to me.
    Thank you.
  • paulinosaka 24 January 2018 07:50
    My Seasonic Platinum began failing under load after only 10 months. Paid cash here in Japan at Joshin - couldnt find reciept - honestly never thought I would need it ever. Seasonic would not help me.?
