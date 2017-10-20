Seasonic Focus Plus 750 Gold PSU Review

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: ✗ 5V: 28A (140%) 3.3V: 27.6A (138%) 5VSB: 6.1A (203.3%) OPP 1014.96W (135.3%) OTP ✓ (120-130°C @ secondary side) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

OCP on the minor rails is set properly, while at 5VSB it's a bit higher. The OPP triggering point is fairly aggressive. However, given a properly-configured OTP, we don't worry about the high OPP level.

You get SCP on every rail, the power-good signal is accurate, and surge/inrush current protection are taken care of.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content