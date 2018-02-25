How to Stress-Test CPUs and PCs (Like We Do)

CPU Only: OCCT With Four Options
OCCT offers a fairly challenging CPU stress test, which often gets overlooked. It might not generate the massive amounts of heat we measure under Prime95 with AVX, but it’s still a great choice for long stability tests. The software can log a number of important parameters, running in an endless loop or stopping after a defined length of time. Download OCCT here.
OCCT With Small Data Set
This option generates the highest load of the four available options, though it's still less taxing than Prime95 with AVX and Small FFTs. We can say, however, that its memory load is greater than Prime95’s.
|CPU Package(PECI)
|Core Average
|SensorSocket
|Memory
|CPU (Watts)
|System (Watts)
|Measurement
|72°C
|71°C
|84°C
|34°C
|148W
|219W
|Compared to Maximum
|82.8%
|82.6%
|80.0%
|94.4%
|86%
|86.9%
|Assessment
|High package temperature for stability testsHigh memory temperatureMedium CPU and system power consumption
|Use for
|Prolonged stability testMemory test (overclocking)
OCCT With Big Data Set
The overall load drops yet again, making this test suitable for laptops that shouldn’t be pushed to their thermal limits.
Memory, specifically, is pushed harder than anything we saw under Prime95. In fact, this is the second-most-taxing memory workload in our suite.
|CPU Package(PECI)
|Core Average
|SensorSocket
|Memory
|CPU (Watts)
|System (Watts)
|Measurement
|62°C
|61°C
|72°C
|35°C
|113W
|163W
|Compared to Maximum
|71.3%
|70.9%
|68.6%
|97.2%
|65.7%
|64.7%
|Assessment
|Medium package temperatureVery high memory temperatureSomewhat low CPU and system power consumption
|Use for
|Prolonged stability test for mobile devices and mini PCsMemory test (overclocking)
OCCT With Linpack & AVX
OCCT’s AVX implementation generates a demanding overall load, though it doesn’t reach the numbers generated by this utility's own Small Data Set option. Load on the memory is still fairly high, too.
|CPU Package(PECI)
|Core Average
|SensorSocket
|Memory
|CPU (Watts)
|System (Watts)
|Measurement
|68°C
|67°C
|75°C
|34°C
|130W
|187W
|Compared to Maximum
|78.2%
|77.9%
|71.4%
|94.4%
|75.6%
|74.2%
|Assessment
|Medium package temperature for stability testsHigh memory temperatureMedium CPU and system power consumption
|Use for
|Prolonged stability testMemory test (overclocking)
OCCT With Linpack & SSE
OCCT’s SSE implementation generates a low overall load, similar to the Big Data Set option. But while it doesn't set any new records, this one's a good alternative for lower-end PCs with stock coolers. It’s also a suitable option for prolonged testing.
|CPU Package(PECI)
|Core Average
|SensorSocket
|Memory
|CPU (Watts)
|System (Watts)
|Measurement
|65°C
|64°C
|74°C
|34°C
|115W
|172W
|Compared to Maximum
|74.7%
|74.4%
|70.5%
|94.4%
|66.9%
|68.3%
|Assessment
|Medium package temperatureHigh memory temperatureSomewhat low CPU and system power consumption
|Use for
|Prolonged stability test for mobile devices and mini PCsMemory test (overclocking)
MORE: Best CPUs
MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy
MORE: All CPUs Content
Alphacool Eisblock XPX ($73.99 On Newegg)
Alphacool Eiszeit 2000 Chiller
I routinely check temperatures, loads and other info from my system. I also stress test with different CPU and GPU benchmark/stress test software. Thanks for the info. Page bookmarked.
Since most users test their rigs without a sense of scale for power and temperature, they can't compare apples to apples, especially when combined with major variables such as differences in ambient temperature, hardware configurations and software utilities. This article provides a perspective and some excellent comparisons.
The Intel Temperature Guide differs in its approach toward the topic of processor Core temperatures and cooling with respect to Intel's TDP specifications, and distinguishes between steady workloads for thermal testing versus fluctuating workloads for stability testing. Nevertheless, our results are very similar.
However, since Intel validates their thermal specifications at a steady 100% TDP, it's most appropriate to select utilities that don't overload or underload the CPU. The only utilities I've ever found that come as close as possible to 100% TDP are Prime95 v26.6 Small FFT's as a steady workload for thermal testing, and Asus RealBench as a fluctuating workload for stability testing.
Although the topic of Prime95 (with and without AVX) was covered, I would like to have seen RealBench included in your test suite,since it's widely accepted as an excellent utility for testing overall system stability, and uses a realistic AVX workload.
Otherwise, great work! I was very pleased to read this article!
CT :sol:
That's an awesome resource, CT!
Thermal compound. Why not? People have used condiments between their CPUs and their coolers.
Step 2 - Start the oven
Step 3 - Enjoy!
The benchmark:
The complete review was so funny, but it was never translated :(