How to Stress-Test CPUs and PCs (Like We Do)

CPU Only: OCCT With Four Options

OCCT offers a fairly challenging CPU stress test, which often gets overlooked. It might not generate the massive amounts of heat we measure under Prime95 with AVX, but it’s still a great choice for long stability tests. The software can log a number of important parameters, running in an endless loop or stopping after a defined length of time. Download OCCT here.

OCCT With Small Data Set

This option generates the highest load of the four available options, though it's still less taxing than Prime95 with AVX and Small FFTs. We can say, however, that its memory load is greater than Prime95’s.

CPU Package(PECI) Core Average SensorSocket Memory CPU (Watts) System (Watts) Measurement 72°C 71°C 84°C 34°C 148W 219W Compared to Maximum 82.8% 82.6% 80.0% 94.4% 86% 86.9% Assessment High package temperature for stability testsHigh memory temperatureMedium CPU and system power consumption Use for Prolonged stability testMemory test (overclocking)

OCCT With Big Data Set

The overall load drops yet again, making this test suitable for laptops that shouldn’t be pushed to their thermal limits.

Memory, specifically, is pushed harder than anything we saw under Prime95. In fact, this is the second-most-taxing memory workload in our suite.

CPU Package(PECI) Core Average SensorSocket Memory CPU (Watts) System (Watts) Measurement 62°C 61°C 72°C 35°C 113W 163W Compared to Maximum 71.3% 70.9% 68.6% 97.2% 65.7% 64.7% Assessment Medium package temperatureVery high memory temperatureSomewhat low CPU and system power consumption Use for Prolonged stability test for mobile devices and mini PCsMemory test (overclocking)

OCCT With Linpack & AVX

OCCT’s AVX implementation generates a demanding overall load, though it doesn’t reach the numbers generated by this utility's own Small Data Set option. Load on the memory is still fairly high, too.

CPU Package(PECI) Core Average SensorSocket Memory CPU (Watts) System (Watts) Measurement 68°C 67°C 75°C 34°C 130W 187W Compared to Maximum 78.2% 77.9% 71.4% 94.4% 75.6% 74.2% Assessment Medium package temperature for stability testsHigh memory temperatureMedium CPU and system power consumption Use for Prolonged stability testMemory test (overclocking)

OCCT With Linpack & SSE

OCCT’s SSE implementation generates a low overall load, similar to the Big Data Set option. But while it doesn't set any new records, this one's a good alternative for lower-end PCs with stock coolers. It’s also a suitable option for prolonged testing.

CPU Package(PECI) Core Average SensorSocket Memory CPU (Watts) System (Watts) Measurement 65°C 64°C 74°C 34°C 115W 172W Compared to Maximum 74.7% 74.4% 70.5% 94.4% 66.9% 68.3% Assessment Medium package temperatureHigh memory temperatureSomewhat low CPU and system power consumption Use for Prolonged stability test for mobile devices and mini PCsMemory test (overclocking)



