Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 750W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

Even for the 80 PLUS Gold specification's standards, Thermaltake's TPG-0750F-R performs very well. It achieves over 92% efficiency between 150W and 350W loads on the +12V rail, while load on the minor rails doesn't exceed 40W-50W.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Temperatures inside the PSU are normal, despite the prolonged testing we performed under very high loads. High efficiency and an aggressive fan profile definitely help with thermals.