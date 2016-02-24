Tom's Two Million Contest

Trending

To commemorate hitting the big two-millionth member mark in Tom's Hardware's online community, we're giving away 23 tiers of prizes containing tens of thousands of dollars' worth in hardware. There are multiple ways to enter the prize drawing, which ends on March 25. Enter today!

Grand Prize (Approximate Retail Value: $3090)

• Intel Core i7-6700K• ASUS ROG Maximus VIII Formula• Patriot Viper 4 2666Mhz DDR4 (2x8GB)• ASUS ROG Matrix GTX 980 Ti• OCZ Vector 180 960GB SSD• Enermax Thormax GT• be quiet! Dark Power Pro 1100W 80+ Platinum• Zalman Ultimate Liquid CPU Cooler• Zalman K700M Mechanical Keyboard• Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum• Logitech G930 Wireless Headset• Logitech C920 Webcam• Zalman ZM-GP1 Mouse pad• Tom's Hardware Hammer

Second Place (ARV: $1950)Third Place (ARV: $1640)Fourth Place (ARV: $1085)

Intel Core i5-6600KASUS ROG Maximus VIII ImpactPatriot Viper 4 2666Mhz (2x8GB)PowerColor PCS+ R9 390XOCZ Vector 180 480GB SSDZalman Z9 NeoFractal Design Newton R3 1000W 80+ Platinum PSUEnermax Liqtech 240mm AIO Liquid CoolerPatriot Viper V760 Mechanical Gaming KeyboardPatriot Viper V560 Gaming MousePatriot Viper V360 HeadsetZalman ZM-GP1 Mouse padTom's Hardware HammerIntel Core i5-6500GA-Z170X-Gaming 6 MotherboardPatriot Viper 4 2666Mhz (2x8GB)Zotac GTX 970 AMP! Omega CoreOCZ Vector 180 480GB SSDEnermax iVectorFractal Design Newton R3 1000W 80+ Platinum PSUbe quiet! Dark Rock Pro 3 Silentwings CPU CoolerLogitech G410 Atlas SpectrumZalman ZM-GP1 Mouse pad• Tom's Hardware HammerADATA XPG V2 Series DDR3 1600 16gb (2x8GB)Gigabyte GTX 970 XTREME GamingADATA SP550 240GB SSDLEPA LPC801Seasonic X 850 850W 80+ Gold PSUEnermax Twister Aluminum 120mm FanLogitech G410 Atlas SpectrumLogitech G640 Mouse padTom's Hardware Hammer

Fifth Place(ARV: $730)Sixth - Seventh Place (ARV: $295)Eighth Place (ARV: $245)Ninth - Eleventh Place (ARV: $125)
ADATA XPG V2 Series DDR3 1600 16gb (2x8GB)ADATA SP550 480GB SSDZotac ZBOX-MI551Logitech G640 Mouse padADATA UC350 USB 3.0 OTG Flash DriveTom's Hardware HammerMSI R7 360 2GD5 OCFractal Design Core 500 mini-ITXFractal Design Integra M 550W PSULogitech G640 Mouse padADATA UC350 USB 3.0 OTG Flash DriveTom's Hardware Hammerbe quiet! Silent Base 600 Orange/WindowSeasonic S12G 650W PSUTom's Hardware HammerFractal Design Integra M 550W PSUFractal Design Core 1100 micro-ATXTom's Hardware Hammer
Twelfth - Twenty Third Place
12th: TRENDnet AC2600 Router (ARV: $299.99)13th: FSP AURUM 750W PSU (ARV: $159.99)14th: FSP AURUM 650W PSU (ARV: $149.99)15th: Enermax Triathlor Eco 1000W PSU (ARV: $129.99)16th: OCZ Vector 180 240GB (ARV: $114.99)17th: LEPA MaxBron 800W PSU (ARV: $99.99)18th: Zalman ZM650-EBT (ARV: $89.99)19th: LEPA BTS02-R Bluetooth Speakers (ARV: $79.99)20th: LEPA Aquachanger 120 Liquid Cooler (ARV: $64.99)21st: Enermax EAS01-R Bluetooth Speakers (ARV: $49.99)22nd: TRENDnet AC750 Travel Router (ARV: $44.99)23rd: TRENDnet AC750 Travel Router (ARV: $44.99)

Contest only available to residents of the U.S. (Why?)
Contest Rules:  http://purch.com/community-sweepstakes/

