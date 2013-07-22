31 USB 3.0 Thumb Drives, Tested And Reviewed

31 USB 3.0 Thumb Drives, Rounded-Up

Most of us have had pretty bad experiences with thumb drives, dating back to USB 1.1 and 2.0. Heaven forbid you had a DVD-sized video file that you wanted to move to another machine. So, it's a little weird to think that a USB 3.0-connected thumb drive should be able to outperform the mechanical disks inside of your desktop PC. But the fastest models in today's round-up are indeed quite a bit faster. In fact, two drives manage to serve up sequential read speeds in excess of 300 MB/s. That's more throughput than a previous-gen SATA 3Gb/s port even allows.

At the same time, we're going to see that not all USB 3.0-compatible thumb drives are fast. Plenty of them are straight-up duds. Knowing a drive's performance is very important before you decide to drop your hard-earned cash on it. To that end, we're benchmarking 31 different products to help you in your search for the right one.

Because we have so many drives in the lab, we're not going to introduce each one individually. Instead, we're going to focus on the ones we recommend and find most interesting. This includes the winner, the fastest seven drives, the most robust drives, and drives with special functionality.

The Technical Specifications

Manufacturer Adata Adata Corsair Model S102 Pro S102 Pro Flash Voyager Slider Model Number AS102P-16G-RGY AS102P-64G-RBL CMFSL3-32GB Interface USB 3.0 USB 3.0 USB 3.0 Capacity 16 GB 64 GB 32 GB Removable Cap Yes Yes No Weight 9 g 10 g 13 g Manufacturer Corsair Corsair Corsair Model Flash Voyager Slider Flash Voyager GT Flash Voyager GT Model Number CMFSL3-64GB CMFVYGT3A-32GB CMFVYGT3A-64GB Interface USB 3.0 USB 3.0 USB 3.0 Capacity 64 GB 32 GB 64 GB Removable Cap No Yes Yes Weight 13 g 20 g 20 g Manufacturer Dane Elec Extrememory Extrememory Model USB Drive designed by brinell Xplorer Model Number - EXMEUFD332GDBS EXMEUFD332GXPLB Interface USB 3.0 USB 3.0 USB 3.0 Capacity 16 GB 32 GB 32 GB Removable Cap No Yes No Weight 8 g 23 g 12 g Manufacturer Integral Kingston Kingston Model Crypto Dual DataTraveler HyperX 3.0 DataTraveler R3.0 Model Number INFD32GCRYPTODL197 DTHX30/64GB DTR30/32GB Interface USB 2.0 USB 3.0 USB 3.0 Capacity 32 GB 64 GB 32 GB Removable Cap Yes Yes Yes Weight 10 g 17 g 16 g Manufacturer LaCie Mach Xtreme Mach Xtreme Model RuggedKey MX-ES MX-FX Model Number 9000146 MXUB3SES-32G MXUB3MFX-32G Interface USB 3.0 USB 3.0 USB 3.0 Capacity 16 GB 32 GB 32 GB Removable Cap Yes Yes Yes Weight 30 g 10 g 25 g Manufacturer Mach Xtreme Patriot Patriot Model MX-FX Supersonic Rage XT Supersonic Quad Model Number MXUB3MFX-32G PEF32GSRUSB PEF64GSUSB Interface USB 3.0 USB 3.0 USB 3.0 Capacity 32 GB 32 GB 64 GB Removable Cap Yes No No Weight 25 g 8 g 8 g Manufacturer Patriot Patriot PQI Model Supersonic Boost XT Supersonic Magnum Nano Model Number PEF32GSBUSB PEF64GSMNUSB - Interface USB 3.0 USB 3.0 USB 3.0 Capacity 32 GB 64 GB 32 GB Removable Cap Yes Yes Yes Weight 12 g 24 g 10 g Manufacturer PQI Sandisk Toshiba Model Tiffy Extreme Transmemory-EX Model Number - SDCZ80-064G - Interface USB 3.0 USB 3.0 USB 3.0 Capacity 16 GB 64 GB 32 GB Removable Cap No No Yes Weight 6 g 11 g 14 g Manufacturer Toshiba Transcend Transcend Model Transmemory-EX JetFlash 700 JetFlash780 Model Number - TS32GJF700 TS64GJF780 Interface USB 3.0 USB 3.0 USB 3.0 Capacity 64 GB 32 GB 64 GB Removable Cap Yes Yes Yes Weight 15 g 7 g 10 g

Benchmark System