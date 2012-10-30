The Definitive Windows 8 Review And User Guide

Desktop Control Panel
Windows 8 is a tale of duality. Microsoft prepared versions for two incompatible processor architectures. It catered to two distinct input paradigms with a pair of user interfaces. And it enabled two sets of settings.
Fortunately for anyone adverse to all of the newness that Windows 8 introduces, the desktop Control Panel is basically unchanged from Windows 7, and all of the Windows 8 UI settings are segregated by the Charms Bar, far away from the Desktop. A few of the Control Panel's settings were merged, split, and renamed, but there are really only three major changes to discuss: File History, Location Settings, and Desktop Gadgets. The third one is pretty much self-explanatory, since Windows 8 ditches Desktop gadgets altogether.
File History
File History is Microsoft's answer to one of the killer features in Apple's OS X: Time Machine. Yes, Windows finally gets a mechanism to combat the accidentally-deleted file.
Windows 8 File History has to be run from a disk drive separate from the system drive, and it can either be local or networked.
Location Settings
Location Settings is where you go to enable/disable the Windows Location platform, as well as opt in or out of helping improve Microsoft's location services.
At first, two different mechanisms for controlling system settings may seem silly. But it works advantageously for casual and power users. If you only really use your PC to surf the Web and compose email, you should have little trouble getting around in the Windows 8 UI on its own, making the Desktop Control Panel unnecessary. By the same token, enthusiasts with an aversion to the Windows 8 UI have less need for the Windows 8 PC settings, since the familiar Desktop Control Panel is largely unchanged.
Microsoft also provides enough overlapping settings to ensure that either type of user can get by in the environment of their choosing.
Win8 is supposed to have everything GPU accelerated, to "better handle big texts" like MS-Word.
So how will you measure FPS in MS-Word ?Plus, how do you measure the 2D performance improvements, the much touted smoothness of win8 ?
I gave Windows 8 a chance for months in its preview version and not much has changed since the preview version went to the RTM version and always found myself navigating back to Windows 7. I mean Windows 8 felt like an OS that had things i didn't want then an OS that had things I did want. I didn't want a Modern UI as my main screen. I didn't want MS to get rid of the start menu, I didn't want Aeroless Windows that looks like something you would see on Windows 9x. Sure there are programs like classic shell the helps ease the pain of not having a start menu, but that won't be a gurantee to always work esp if MS tries to block it from working with future update patches to Windows 8. And even if they don't patch it all i'm doing is trying to make Windows 8 look like Windows 7 so why don't just stick with Windows 7 instead if that's the case.
Now I think Windows 8 is great on touch screen devices, but for pc's it's another story. Which is why I always thought that MS should have made two diff versions of Windows 8 one for touch screens and one for non touch screens without the Modern UI and with a start menu. Those two simple changes would have made a lot more people that use anon touch screen pc more satisfied with Windows 8.
I read people on here saying people are haters of Windows 8, but those so called haters of Windows 8 reflect on reality off the frustration that most consumers will feel the first time they try to use Windows 8. I think what some of you are missing is the avg consumer that aren't tech savvy doesn't like a lot of change presented to them at once, because it took them a while to understand the Windows that they are using now and making a big change to that will generate almost instant frustration and this is where I feel MS is at a big disconnect with Windows 8 and the avg consumer who are vastly makeup the computer market and when you impose something that seems radical to them and what they have been soo used to for years, it's going to have a big negative effect on that product.