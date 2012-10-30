The Definitive Windows 8 Review And User Guide

World's Collide: Windows 8 UI + Desktop
When you set the Desktop to be the sidebar app using Windows 8's Snap feature, open applications appear as Peek windows. This lets you switch from the Windows 8 UI app taking up most of the screen to any Desktop application running in the sidebar.
In the example below, I have the Windows 8 UI version of Internet Explorer 10 open to Tom's Hardware as the sidebar app on the right. The Desktop is the main app open on the left, and you can see another instance of IE10, the Control Panel, and Microsoft's File Explorer.
Now, when I slide the separator towards the Desktop to make it the sidebar app, expanding the Window 8 UI version of IE10, the Desktop is represented by Peek windows of my three open apps.
If you have too many Desktop applications open to fit in the sidebar strip, then they start scrolling (unlike Windows 8 UI apps in the Switcher; remember those just disappear).
Beyond the Windows 8 UI-based version of Snap, the Desktop retains its own 50/50 Snap from Windows 7. And, believe it or not, both Snap features can be used together.
Provided that the Desktop is the main app, you can snap Desktop applications to both halves of the main screen. In the shot below, I have the Bing Weather app in the left-hand sidebar, while the Desktop takes up the rest of the space on the right. Within the Desktop, IE10 is snapped to the left, while File Explorer is snapped to the right, making the coveted triple-snap a reality!
Win8 is supposed to have everything GPU accelerated, to "better handle big texts" like MS-Word.
So how will you measure FPS in MS-Word ?Plus, how do you measure the 2D performance improvements, the much touted smoothness of win8 ?
I gave Windows 8 a chance for months in its preview version and not much has changed since the preview version went to the RTM version and always found myself navigating back to Windows 7. I mean Windows 8 felt like an OS that had things i didn't want then an OS that had things I did want. I didn't want a Modern UI as my main screen. I didn't want MS to get rid of the start menu, I didn't want Aeroless Windows that looks like something you would see on Windows 9x. Sure there are programs like classic shell the helps ease the pain of not having a start menu, but that won't be a gurantee to always work esp if MS tries to block it from working with future update patches to Windows 8. And even if they don't patch it all i'm doing is trying to make Windows 8 look like Windows 7 so why don't just stick with Windows 7 instead if that's the case.
Now I think Windows 8 is great on touch screen devices, but for pc's it's another story. Which is why I always thought that MS should have made two diff versions of Windows 8 one for touch screens and one for non touch screens without the Modern UI and with a start menu. Those two simple changes would have made a lot more people that use anon touch screen pc more satisfied with Windows 8.
I read people on here saying people are haters of Windows 8, but those so called haters of Windows 8 reflect on reality off the frustration that most consumers will feel the first time they try to use Windows 8. I think what some of you are missing is the avg consumer that aren't tech savvy doesn't like a lot of change presented to them at once, because it took them a while to understand the Windows that they are using now and making a big change to that will generate almost instant frustration and this is where I feel MS is at a big disconnect with Windows 8 and the avg consumer who are vastly makeup the computer market and when you impose something that seems radical to them and what they have been soo used to for years, it's going to have a big negative effect on that product.