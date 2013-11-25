Five Z87 Motherboards For Your Mini-ITX Build, Reviewed

Z87I-Deluxe Firmware
Asus' firmware has several overclocking modes, and the Z87I-Deluxe follows that theme. Selecting XMP overclocking mode before making other adjustments enables both XMP-memory and manual CPU overclocks simultaneously.
The Z87I-Deluxe properly selects the highest-functioning DDR3-2933 memory ratio for our Haswell-based processor, increasing BCLK to 102.3 MHz to enable its DDR3-3000 rating. We had to back it down to 100 MHz to find our CPU’s 4.6 GHz maximum frequency.
Heat is the reason our CPU tops out at 4.6 GHz, as core voltage levels greater than 1.25 V result in thermal throttling. We reached that limit at this motherboard's 1.245 V setting.
DRAM is even more aggressively over-volted; our voltmeter showed a 1.65 V output at the board’s 1.635 V setting.
Primary, secondary, and tertiary timings are adjustable. The top three settings switched from “Auto” to our memory’s XMP ratings when XMP mode was enabled.
Because the Haswell architecture's core voltage is internally regulated, we left load-line calibration settings at motherboard defaults.
ASRock's cheaper features also made it a competitor with the cheaper boards for the value award. Since it competed well for both awards, it had to get a different award.
More room between the PCI-E and CPU LGA is nice on the Asus as are all the features.
I am still running an older H55n usb3 24/7 and it has been quite stable and cool and low on power consumption. Shame that this new gigabyte board has higher power and temperature levels.
Overall it's good to see the roundup. Would have liked to see post times. With SSD storage, motherboard post times are now becoming the longer wait in a system boot up.
Also interested in thoughts on reasons for Z87 mobos for a standard non-overclocking build. For a non-overclocked gaming ITX PC, say with an I3 or low-end I5, are there any compelling reasons to pay the Z87 premium over, say an H81, which can run $100 cheaper?