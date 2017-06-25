Login | Sign Up
KFA2/Galax GeForce GTX 1080 Ti EXOC Review

by
4 Comments

In contrast to EVGA's aggressively overclocked GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 Gaming, KFA2/Galax emphasizes sensible, middle-of-the-road decisions with its GeForce GTX 1080 Ti EXOC. As a result, two fans should be plenty for this dual-slot card. And in the end, despite a high-end GP102 processor, the EXOC's understated design adds a certain amount of charm.

The GeForce GTX 1080 Ti EXOC's specifications are closely related to Nvidia's Founders Edition model. It does, however, try to incorporate quieter cooling. As we'll see, it is possible to improve on the original GeForce GTX 1080 Ti's performance with little more than slightly lower temperatures.

Since the actual performance of any third-party card depends on the GPU Boost frequency it can sustain, and thus on cooling, power limits, and processor quality, any review that relies on bar charts is little more than a snapshot of a single specimen. That's why we're putting our emphasis on the actual implementation of each model. To that end, a lot of equipment goes into thoroughly documenting a graphics card's behaviors. If you'd like a peek at what goes into such an evaluation, check out our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Review. It makes for a good baseline on which KFA2/Galax builds.

Specifications

KFA2 Galax GTX 1080 Ti EXOC
N/A Suggested price
    Specifications
  • GPU (Codename)
    GP102 (Pascal)
  • Shader Units
    3584
  • Base & Boost Clocks
    1531 MHz / 1645 MHz
  • Memory Size & Type
    11GB GDDR5
  • Memory Clock
    1375 MHz
  • Memory Bandwidth
    484GB/s
  • Fans
    (2) 90mm Axial
  • Ports
    (3) DP1.4,HDMI 2.0
  • Power Connectors
    (1) 8-pin, (1) 6-pin
  • Dimensions (LxHxD)
    27.8 x 11.5 x 3.5 cm
  • Weight
    976g
  • Warranty
    2 Years

Unboxing, Dimensions & Interfaces

The GeForce GTX 1080 Ti EXOC is almost petite among the 1080 Tis we've reviewed already. Weighing in at just 976 grams, it's almost 500 grams lighter than the beefiest board in our lab.

A length of 27.8cm from the slot bracket's outer edge to the shroud's back, a height of 11.5cm, and a width of 3.5cm make this a fairly average-sized dual-slot card. Like much of the competition, though, it requires an extra 0.5cm of clearance on the back side. Keep that in mind if you're using a large CPU cooler.

If the fan shroud's end hadn't been cut into unnecessary frill, this would be a 27cm-long graphics card. Despite what we consider to be a design mistake, the matte-black cover makes an understated impression. In contrast, the two-tone backplate looks a lot better.

Up top, you'll find an LED-backlit GeForce GTX logo. The eight- and six-pin power connectors sit at the very end and face out, rather than back.

Peeking into the top and bottom reveals that the cooler's fins are oriented vertically. We also spy a VRM sink that helps draw heat away from certain on-board components. Notice that the fan shroud is bent over both sides; this is meant to guide airflow toward the back, minimizing the re-circulation of hot air back into the cooler.

The card's back reveals four 8mm heat pipes for the cooling structure's right side. At this angle and from the outside, a fifth 6mm heat pipe is not visible.

Similar to Nvidia's Founders Edition card, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti EXOC sports one HDMI 2.0 connector and three DisplayPort 1.4-capable outputs, all of which can be used simultaneously. Notably absent is DVI-D, which Nvidia eliminated on its own design to improve airflow over the reference card's vapor chamber-based cooler.

A GPU-Z screenshot provides the most pertinent technical information, even if the GPU Boost values we observed were higher than KFA2/Galax's official specifications.


Nvidia Titan X (Pascal)
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FE
Galax GeForce GTX 1080 Ti EXOC
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 FE
Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 Ti
GPU
GP102
GP102
GP102GP104
GM200
CUDA Cores
3584
3584
35842560
2816
Base Clock Rate1417 MHz1480 MHz
1531 MHz
1607 MHz1000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock Rate1531 MHz+1582 MHz+
1645 MHz
1733 MHz+1076 MHz+
Memory Size and Type12GB GDDR5X
11GB GDDR5X
11GB GDDR5X8GB GDDR5X
6GB GDDR5
Die Size471 mm²
471 mm²
471 mm²314 mm²
601 mm²
Process Technology16nm
16nm
16nm16nm
28nm
Transistors12 billion12 billion12 billion7.2 billion8 billion
Streaming Multiprocessors (SM)28
28
28
20
22
GFLOPS (Base Clock)10,157
10,609
10,974
8228
5632
Texture Units224
224
224160
176
Texture Fill Rate317.4 GT/s331.5 GT/s342.9 GT/s
257.1 GT/s214 GT/s
ROPs
968888
6496
Pixel Fill Rate136 GPix/s130.2 GPix/s134.7 GPix/s
114.2 GPix/s116.7 GPix/s
Memory Data Rate10 Gb/s11 Gb/s11 Gb/s10 Gb/s7 Gb/s
Memory Bus384-bit
352-bit352-bit256-bit384-bit
Memory Bandwidth480 GB/s
484 GB/s
484 GB/s320 GB/s
336 GB/s
L2 Cache
3MB
2816KB
2816KB2MB
3MB
TDP
250W
250W
250W (PT)
180W
250W

Test System & Measurement Methods

We explained our test system and methodology in How We Test Graphics Cards. If you want to learn more about the procedures we're using in today's review, have a look at that story.

Since its publication, however, we did beef up our platform and CPU cooling, mostly to rule out the possibility of a processor-imposed bottleneck. This is particularly important given the flagship status of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti.

Test Equipment & Environment
System
Intel Core i7-6900K @ 4.3 GHz
MSI X99S XPower Gaming Titanium
Corsair Vengeance DDR4-3200
1x 1TB Toshiba OCZ RD400 (M.2, System SSD)
2x 960GB Toshiba OCZ TR150 (Storage, Images)
be quiet Dark Power Pro 11, 850W PSU
Windows 10 Pro (All Updates)
Cooling
Alphacool Eisblock XPX
Alphacool Eiszeit 2000 Chiller
2x be quiet! Silent Wings 3 PWM (Closed Case Simulation)
Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut (Used when Switching Coolers)
PC Case
Lian Li PC-T70 with Extension Kit and Mods
Configurations: Open Benchtable, Closed Case
Power Consumption MeasurementContact-free DC Measurement at PCIe Slot (Using a Riser Card)
Contact-free DC Measurement at External Auxiliary Power Supply Cable
Direct Voltage Measurement at Power Supply
2x Rohde & Schwarz HMO 3054, 500MHz Digital Multi-Channel Oscilloscope with Storage Function
4x Rohde & Schwarz HZO50 Current Probe (1mA - 30A, 100kHz, DC)
4x Rohde & Schwarz HZ355 (10:1 Probes, 500MHz)
1x Rohde & Schwarz HMC 8012 Digital Multimeter with Storage Function
Thermal Measurement1x Optris PI640 80Hz Infrared Camera + PI Connect
Real-Time Infrared Monitoring and Recording
Noise MeasurementNTI Audio M2211 (with Calibration File, Low Cut at 50Hz)
Steinberg UR12 (with Phantom Power for Microphones)
Creative X7, Smaart v.7
Custom-Made Proprietary Measurement Chamber, 3.5 x 1.8 x 2.2m (L x D x H)
Perpendicular to Center of Noise Source(s), Measurement Distance of 50cm
Noise Level in dB(A) (Slow), Real-time Frequency Analyzer (RTA)
Graphical Frequency Spectrum of Noise

KFA2 Galax GTX 1080 Ti EXOC
N/A Suggested price

