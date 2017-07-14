Extreme Overclocking: 10 Ryzen CPUs Under LN2
Page 1:Introduction
Page 2:Preparing The Motherboard
Page 3:Preparing The RAM
Page 4:1800X: First Test Of Scaling With LN2
Page 5:Lapping The CPU
Page 6:BIOS Settings
Page 7:AM4_PCRATIO: A Frequency For Each Core!
Page 8:OC: Ryzen 7 1800X
Page 9:OC: Ryzen 7 1700X & 1700
Page 10:OC: Ryzen 5 1600X & 1600
Page 11:OC: Ryzen 5 1500X & 1400
Page 12:Overclocking: Air Vs. LN2
Page 13:Conclusion
AMD's Ryzen processors offer a compelling price/performance ratio right out of the box. But despite their many overclocking-friendly knobs and dials, most enthusiasts struggle to take the CPUs beyond 4 GHz. Given that we know the ins and outs of extreme overclocking, though, we have a solution. It's time to break out the liquid nitrogen!
Allow us to take you on a cryogenic journey, where we'll explore Ryzen's behavior when it's cooled to -196°C. Our experiment will allow us to correlate frequency scaling to temperature, voltage, and core count. We also have some tips on hardcore modding, such as lapping (sanding smooth) the processor.
|Note that we previously published an article on overclocking Ryzen using air and water cooling. Check out How To Overclock AMD Ryzen CPUs for more.
If, after reading through everything, you have questions about your own overclocking endeavors, don't hesitate to ask them in our comments section. We'll be keeping an eye out in order to help however possible.
Test Configuration
We don't want to limit our quest to just one sample, or even one model. Thanks to AMD's generosity, we were able to get our hands on every SKU in the Ryzen family. Here's what we have access to for today's overclocking adventure:
- 2x Ryzen 7 1800X
- 1x Ryzen 7 1700X
- 3x Ryzen 7 1700
- 1x Ryzen 5 1600X
- 1x Ryzen 5 1600
- 1x Ryzen 5 1500X
- 1x Ryzen 5 1400
The processors used for this test are different than the chips used for our previous article on overclocking with air and water cooling. Therefore, we expect to see different results.
In the interest of truly torturing these CPUs, we surrounded ourselves with some of the best hardware available for testing:
The motherboard we're using is Asus' Crosshair VI Hero, equipped to facilitate extreme overclocking. The only feature it's missing is a second BIOS, which could have come in useful for recovering from a corrupted configuration.
This ROG-series motherboard is armed with two sticks of G.Skill Flare X DDR4 memory. These modules were specially developed for Ryzen. Furthermore, they are equipped with Samsung B-die ICs, known for their overclocking headroom.
Last of all, we use a Cooler Master MasterWatt Maker 1200 power supply.
Even more, it's very interesting since it gives some credibility that AMD is not binning due to defects, but electrical properties, hence, making the rumour mill of being able to unlock some 4C and 6C to higher core counts not that far-fetched.
Cheers!
(hope I used this correctly)
Just wondering ... would it be considered a 'faux pas' (or, an insult to AMD) to release the batch numbers?
Wasn't that a similar case with the Phenom X4, X3, and X2's? Or were those 3's and 2's disabled cores due to defect?
They were a mix of both. If you were lucky (and could track down some of the batches) you were able to unlock the CPU with little worry, but there were defective ones that when unlocked, would not work. I came across both myself.
To be honest, I just catalog it as "interesting", because I will pay the difference to always get the full working version, but I do know there's people out there that like gambling and can track batch numbers :P
Cheers!
The relatively low defect rate has been a given since launch IMO: half of each CPU core is L2 cache and half of the CCX die area is the L3, so you have a 50% chance that defects within a CCX will land in L3. If the defect rate had been significant, cache defects would have forced AMD to launch models with 8MB of L3 long before the 1400.
True. It's just nice to have more non-validated statistical-irrelevant proof! Haha.
Cheers! :P
There wouldn't be condensation issues if OCers used the nitrogen gas boiling out of the pot to displace air and the moisture it contains around the motherboard to keep it off of it. Instead of circulating the boil-off around the motherboard though, LN2 OCers use fans to suck it away, drawing more moisture-ladden air in the area.
While it might not be surprising, it shows the immaturity of the Ryzen processors in that the build quality is not the same between different CPUs or even CCXes and binning is what they do for the lower cored versions. If your build process was mature ALL your chips would come out mostly the same and "awesome" then at that point your forced to just shutdown cores to make the lower cored processors.
All manufacturing processes no matter how mature still have variations simply because the various deposition and etch processes aren't perfectly uniform and will vary depending on chip position on the wafer, wafer position in the vapor deposition chamber and countless other such variables. That's why all semiconductor manufacturers have multiple speed grades and whatever other applicable metrics of what is otherwise the exact same IC.
Disabling cores is just an extra thing that CPU/GPU manufacturers can do to salvage what would have otherwise ended up being a dead/out-of-spec chip and add some extra market segmentation along the way.