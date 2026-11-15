3D printing dev’s free tool unlocks curved printing along all three axes — PancakeSlicer makes non-planar curved 3D printing accessible, potentially leading to rapid community development

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Non-planar 3D printing has mostly been experimental, but PancakeSlicer could finally make more people interested in trying it out and find more ways to improve it and use it practically.

Bambu Lab A1 printing non-planar layers
(Image credit: Alpaca Engineering)
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Alpaca Engineering posted a YouTube video yesterday showcasing his self-hostable non-planar slicer. He explains that most non-planar 3D printing — printing across all three axes, rather than in 2D horizontal layers — demonstrations are usually for research purposes, for demonstration and experimentation, with no easy way for most 3D printer owners to try out non-planar 3D printing. His project, named PancakeSlicer, aims to fix this by making his non-planar slicing algorithm as easy to implement as existing slicing workflows, even improving upon it with 3D printer management features.

Alpaca Engineering explains that every few months, a non-planar 3D printing demonstration goes viral, but is rarely adopted practically by most 3D printer owners. Most non-planar experiments are for research, with half-abandoned GitHub projects. He further explains that non-planar isn’t widely adopted not because there aren’t any general-purpose non-planar slicers, but because it’s not accessible and easily implemented in a familiar workflow, with 3D printer owners spoiled by modern workflows and not needing to manually run G-code directly from an SD card.

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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.