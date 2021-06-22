Alienware's AMD and RTX 3060 Desktop is $230 Off

GPUs are hard to come by, which have meant there aren't as many deals on the best gaming PCs as we would've liked the last few days. But the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 is the exception; it got a pricing haircut on Dell's website.



This model comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, along with a 1TB m.2 PCIe SSD and 16GB of RAM (unfortunately, it's single channel.)

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10: was $1,889, now $1,659 at Dell

This gaming dektop comes armed with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM (single channel, unfortunately) and a 1TB M.2 SSD. View Deal

In our review, we appreciated the R10's strong performance, compact design and the fact that it's easy to open. It was, however, loud.



Dell also has an Intel-based R12 on sale with an RTX 3080 today for $2,199, but that deal is going a bit faster, so if you're interested, make sure it's still running.

For more Prime Day savings, check out our Prime Day live blog and lists of the best Prime Day gaming PC and laptop deals, best Prime Day SSD deals, best Prime Day Monitor Deals, Best Prime Day Dell Gaming deals and the best Prime Day hardware deals overall. Our sister site, TechRadar, has a broader list of Amazon Prime Day deals that includes product categories we don't typically cover, such as smart home devices, TVs and phones.