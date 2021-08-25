AMD EPYC Milan-X Leaks With 64 Cores, Rumored HBM Memory

AMD released the EPYC 7003-series (Milan) processors for data centers a little over a year ago. However, the chipmaker is reportedly preparing a Milan overhaul that features 3D die stacking.

Hardware leakers ExecutableFix and Patrick Schur gave rise to the rumor that AMD will implement its X3D chip packaging technology with Milan-X. In terms of design, Milan-X retains the Zen 3 cores and will probably max out at 64 cores, just like the vanilla Milan chips. The whole point behind X3D is the ability to deliver up to 10X more bandwidth, therefore, Milan-X will likely sport stacked memory dies.

It's still unknown what kind of memory AMD will stack on Milan-X. However, the general consensus is high bandwidth memory (HBM). With HBM at its disposal, Milan-X could provide an insane amount of bandwidth. We don't know exactly how much bandwidth or capacity since AMD hasn't revealed the design to the public yet.

If we go on a previous diagram that was shared during AMD's Financial Analyst Day 2020 day, Milan-X carries four HBM stacks, one per each chiplet. Assuming that Milan-X packs the latest HBM2E module, each stack could offer up to 16GB and 460 GBps of memory bandwidth per stack. Across a configuration with four stacks, a single Milan-X chip can end up with a total of 64GB and 1,840 GBps of memory bandwidth, just shy of the 2 TBps mark.

AMD EPYC Milan-X Specifications*

Processor Cores / Threads OPN EPYC 7773X 64 / 128 100-000000504 EPYC 7573X 32 / 64 100-000000506 EPYC 7473X 24 / 48 100-000000507 EPYC 7373X 16 / 32 100-000000508

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

Hardware detective momomo_us has purportedly uncovered the specifications for Milan-X. The OPNs (Ordering Part Numbers) can be found in AMD's Product Master document so they are legit. According to leaked information, Milan-X will in all likelihood launch under the EPYC 7073-series branding, which makes sense since Milan debuted under the 7003-series moniker.

The EPYC 7773X appears to be the flagship SKU for the Milan-X lineup. It's likely the Milan-X counterpart for the existing existing EPYC 7763. Therefore, the EPYC 7573X, 7473X and 7373X are the probably equivalent of the EPYC 7543, 7443 and 7343, respectively. As per momomo_us' tip, Milan-X and Milan share the same core configurations as previously speculated. The clock speeds, on the other hand, remain a mystery. We did notice that there weren't any mentions of the 56-core, 48-core, 28-core or 8-core models for Milan-X. Nevertheless, it's plausible that momomo_us hasn't found them yet.

Given the design, Milan-X may be a stopgap response to Intel's forthcoming Sapphire Rapids with HBM memory. EPYC Genoa is AMD's hard hitter and the true rival to Sapphires Rapid. However, Genoa isn't expected to arrive until 2022.