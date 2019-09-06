AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Is Cheaper Than Ever at $199

Credit: Amazon

Who would have thought we would see the day where an octa-core processor sells for below the $200 mark? Well, AMD's Ryzen 7 2700X just dropped down to $199 on Amazon, $130 off its normal price. Don't sleep on this one though, as supply is extremely limited.

The Ryzen 7 2700X comes rocking eight cores, 16 threads and 16MB of L3 cache. It's one of those processors that is both adept at serious workloads and gaming. The Ryzen 7 2700X runs with a 3.7 GHz base clock speed but boasts a boost clock that climbs up to 4.3 GHz. Being an unlocked processor, you can even overclock the Ryzen 7 2700X for some extra performance.

On the expansion side, the Ryzen 7 2700X includes up to 16 PCIe 3.0 lanes for discrete graphics cards and four PCIe 3.0 lanes for NVMe storage. The processor officially supports dual-channel DDR4 memory kits up to 2,933 MHz.

The Ryzen 7 2700X has a 105W TDP (thermal design power) and comes with a Wraith Prism LED CPU cooler, which is more than capable of keeping the processor's operating temperature in check. However, if you plan on overclocking the chip, we highly recommend you purchase an aftermarket CPU cooler.



Should You Buy This CPU?

