ASRock Debuts Heavily Overclocked Radeon RX 5600 XT Graphics Card

ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC (Image credit: ASRock)

ASRock added another Radeon RX 5600 XT offering to its graphics card lineup today. The new ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC comes with a pretty robust cooling system and hefty factory overclocks.

The Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC flaunts a 2.7-slot design, allowing so more area for the large heatsink. As a matter of fact, the heatsink is so long that it extends past the graphics card's tiny PCB. The graphics card measures 279.93mm long so you should make sure your PC case has the necessary clearance space before picking up this bad boy.

Don't let the triple fan setup scare you though. Like modern fans, these are semi-passive so they will only spin up when needed. When running light graphical workloads, the fans will off, so you won't even notice them.

The Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC aims to appeal gamers ,so it also comes equipped with a beautiful metal backplate that matches the graphics card's overall aesthetics.

Image 1 of 3 ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC (Image credit: ASRock) Image 2 of 3 ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC (Image credit: ASRock) Image 3 of 3 ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC (Image credit: ASRock)

The Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC is based around AMD's Navi 10 silicon, so it brings 2,304 Stream Processors (SPs) to the table. The graphics card's outrageous cooler with a bit of binning on ASRock's part allows it to offer gamers impressive clock speeds.

The Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC has base, game and boost clocks of 1,420 MHz, 1,615 MHz and 1,750 MHz, respectively. In comparison to the reference Radeon RX 5600 XT, ASRock's iteration shows improvements of 25.7% on the base clock, 17.5% on the game clock and, lastly, 12.2% on the boost clock.

The Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC still has that 6GB of GDDR6 memory across a 192-bit memory interface. However, the memory is already running at 14 Gbps so there's no need to flash the graphics card, unlike with other 12 GBps models.

The TBP (typical board power) rating for the vanilla Radeon RX 5600 XT is 150W. The Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC should pull a little bit more power because of the high clocks. ASRock hasn't listed the TBP for the graphics card, but like the reference card, ASRock's new card draws power through a single 8-pin PCIe power connector. That means a 550W power supply should suffice in most situations.

The design of video outputs on the Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC complies with that of the reference specifications. This means you get a single HDMI 2.0b port and up to three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs with DSC 1.2a.

ASRock didn't announce the pricing or availability for the Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC yet.