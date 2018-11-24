ASRock Launches X399 Phantom Gaming 6 Motherboard

ASRock continues to grow its Phantom gaming sub-brand with the addition of the X399 Phantom Gaming 6. The motherboard comes ready to house AMD's first- and second-generation Ryzen Threadripper processors.

(Image credit: ASRock)



The ASRock X399 Phantom Gaming 6 remains faithful to the Phantom Gaming color theme. The motherboard comes with a black and silver body with red highlights across the eight-layer PCB and Polychrome RGB lighting. ASRock equips the motherboard with an eight-phase digital power delivery subsystem. The processor draws power from a pair of 8-pin EPS connectors. With a total of eight DDR4 memory slots onboard, the X399 Phantom Gaming 6 allows consumers to have up to 128GB of memory and utilize DDR4 modules with speeds up to 3,400MHz and above.

Storage options on the X399 Phantom Gaming 6 are pretty plentiful. There's a total of eight SATA III connectors coming from AMD's X399 chipset with support for RAID 0, 1, and 10 arrays. The motherboard also comes with three M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 slots and support PCIe and SATA M.2 drives with lengths from 30mm up to 110mm. Unfortunately, only one of the M.2 slots is equipped with a thermal heatsink.

ASRock designed the X399 Phantom Gaming 6 with three PCIe 3.0 x16 slots to accommodate up to three Nvidia or AMD graphics cards in a three-way SLI or CrossFire configuration. Thanks to Threadripper's generous amount of PCIe lanes and the X399 Phantom Gaming 6's PCIe lane distribution, the graphics card will always operate at x16 no matter the number of graphics cards used.

(Image credit: ASRock)



The X399 Phantom Gaming 6 sports a Gigabit port with the Intel I211AT controller and a high-speed 2.5 Gigabit port from the Realtek RTL8125AG. Unfortunately, the motherboard lacks wireless connectivity. Therefore, ASRock outfitted it with an M.2 Key E connector to allow consumers to install a wireless and Bluetooth module. The list of internal connectors on the motherboard consists of five 4-pin PWM fan headers, two RGB headers, one addressable LED header, two USB 2.0 headers, and two USB 3.1 Gen 1 headers.

Connectivity options include one PS/2 keyboard and mouse combo port, one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A port, one USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port, and eight USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports. The audio solution on the X399 Phantom Gaming 6 is based around Realtek's ALC1220 audio codec with a few additions from ASRock, such as a 120dB SNR audio DAC, a NE5532 premium headset amplifier, and Nichicon Fine Gold audio capacitors. There are six gold-plated analog audio jacks and an optical S/PDIF port for connecting audio devices.

ASRock hasn't revealed pricing and availability yet.