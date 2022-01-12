Get the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 With RTX 3060 for its Lowest Price — Real Deals

With $250 off the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and a $50 saving on the Razer Huntsman keyboard, today's real deals round-up is a big one for gamers.

Not only that, but if you're looking to improve your PC build or the window you view your games through, this one is for you as well. Alongside the above two, you can also save big on Crucial Ballistix RAM, Dell's S2721DGF monitor and the MSI MAG liquid cooler.

TL;DR — Today’s best deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,549.99, now $1,299.99 @ Best Buy Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,549.99, now $1,299.99 @ Best Buy

This configuration sports a 14-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rate, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, dedicated RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD. Alongside this stacked spec list, you have an up to 10-hour battery life and all the I/O you need to plug this straight into your home setup.

Razer Huntsman TKL: was $129.99, now $79.99 at Amazon Razer Huntsman TKL: was $129.99, now $79.99 at Amazon

The Razer Huntsman mechanical keyboard is a unique keyboard that uses light to actuate its switches. When you press a key down on the Huntsman, it obscures an optical beam, which lets the keyboard know to enter your input. The end result is a clicky, steady typing experience.

Dell S2721DGF 27-inch 144 Hz Monitor: was $589, now $329 at Dell Dell S2721DGF 27-inch 144 Hz Monitor: was $589, now $329 at Dell

Available at an all-time low price, our favorite monitor sports a 2560 x 1440 resolution. Operating at a speedy 144 Hz in FreeSync or G-Sync, this well-built display returns a contrast ratio over 3700 and covers 120 percent of the sRGB gamut.

Crucial Ballistix 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM (32GB) memory kit: was $152, now $98 at Newegg Crucial Ballistix 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM (32GB) memory kit: was $152, now $98 at Newegg

Grab two 16GB DDR4 RAM sticks that run at a speedy 3200 MHz for under $54 — seriously good value for money. Designed for overclocking with XMP 2.0 support and compatible with both AMD and Intel.

MSI MAG Series CORELIQUID C280: was $139, now $114 at Newegg with MIR and code SSBNA222 MSI MAG Series CORELIQUID C280: was $139, now $114 at Newegg with MIR and code SSBNA222

With $25 off, this beasty liquid cooler becomes a must buy for anyone looking to improve the thermal management of their build. Dual 140mm fans are armed with RGB, the radiator is built for peak thermal dissipation and the 3-layer netted tubing ensures durability.

Ryzen 9 5900X: was $549, now $525 at Newegg with code 93XSH35 Ryzen 9 5900X: was $549, now $525 at Newegg with code 93XSH35

The Ryzen 9 5900X is a multi-core monster with 12 Zen 3 cores, running at a 3.7 GHz base clock and 4.8-GHz boost clock. The chip until recently topped our CPU benchmark hierarchy, and still outperforms almost all others at 1080p gaming.

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,599, now $1,849 at Newegg MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,599, now $1,849 at Newegg

This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU laptop GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

