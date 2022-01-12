Trending

Get the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 With RTX 3060 for its Lowest Price — Real Deals

It's another great day to save on tech & PC hardware!

With $250 off the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and a $50 saving on the Razer Huntsman keyboard, today's real deals round-up is a big one for gamers.

Not only that, but if you're looking to improve your PC build or the window you view your games through, this one is for you as well. Alongside the above two, you can also save big on Crucial Ballistix RAM, Dell's S2721DGF monitor and the MSI MAG liquid cooler.

TL;DR — Today’s best deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,549.99, now $1,299.99 @ Best Buy

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,549.99, now $1,299.99 @ Best Buy
This configuration sports a 14-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rate, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, dedicated RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD. Alongside this stacked spec list, you have an up to 10-hour battery life and all the I/O you need to plug this straight into your home setup.

View Deal
Razer Huntsman TKL: was $129.99, now $79.99 at Amazon

Razer Huntsman TKL: was $129.99, now $79.99 at Amazon
The Razer Huntsman mechanical keyboard is a unique keyboard that uses light to actuate its switches. When you press a key down on the Huntsman, it obscures an optical beam, which lets the keyboard know to enter your input. The end result is a clicky, steady typing experience. 

View Deal
Dell S2721DGF 27-inch 144 Hz Monitor:  was $589, now $329 at Dell

Dell S2721DGF 27-inch 144 Hz Monitor: was $589, now $329 at Dell
Available at an all-time low price, our favorite monitor sports a 2560 x 1440 resolution. Operating at a speedy 144 Hz in FreeSync or G-Sync, this well-built display returns a contrast ratio over 3700 and covers 120 percent of the sRGB gamut.

View Deal
Crucial Ballistix 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM (32GB) memory kit: was $152, now $98 at Newegg

Crucial Ballistix 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM (32GB) memory kit: was $152, now $98 at Newegg
Grab two 16GB DDR4 RAM sticks that run at a speedy 3200 MHz for under $54 — seriously good value for money. Designed for overclocking with XMP 2.0 support and compatible with both AMD and Intel.

View Deal
MSI MAG Series CORELIQUID C280: was $139, now $114 at Newegg with MIR and code SSBNA222

MSI MAG Series CORELIQUID C280: was $139, now $114 at Newegg with MIR and code SSBNA222
With $25 off, this beasty liquid cooler becomes a must buy for anyone looking to improve the thermal management of their build. Dual 140mm fans are armed with RGB, the radiator is built for peak thermal dissipation and the 3-layer netted tubing ensures durability.

Ryzen 9 5900X:  was $549, now $525 at Newegg with code 93XSH35

Ryzen 9 5900X: was $549, now $525 at Newegg with code 93XSH35
The Ryzen 9 5900X is a multi-core monster with 12 Zen 3 cores, running at a 3.7 GHz base clock and 4.8-GHz boost clock. The chip until recently topped our CPU benchmark hierarchy, and still outperforms almost all others at 1080p gaming.

View Deal
MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,599, now $1,849 at Newegg

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,599, now $1,849 at Newegg
This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU laptop GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. 

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.
