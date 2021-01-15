Bitspower's RTX 3080 Mobius Waterblock Has Founders Edition Looks

When the RTX 3080 Founders Edition landed, we were immediately curious what the waterblocks for that card were going to look like, given that the PCB has a huge bite taken out of it. Back in September, EKWB confirmed that the reference card wasn't identical to the Founders Edition PCB, and later in November it came out with Special Edition waterblocks for the Founders Edition cards. But EKWB isn't the only watercooling player on the market, and Bitspower also wants a piece of the pie -- which resulted in the birth of the Premium Mobius Waterblock for Founders Edition RTX 3080 cards, as listed on Bitspower's website.

The waterblock is styled surprisingly strongly to match the styling of Nvidia's Founders Edition cards, albeit without the fans or fin arrays. Instead, you get a see-through window into the block. Of course, because the block's inlet and outlets are at the far end rather than on the side, it also looks like a giant USB stick.

(Image credit: Bitspower)

On the PCIe side of the waterblock you'll spot a D-RGB connector, and on the outer side a big hole where Nvidia's 12-pin power connector feeds into the card.

The block itself is made from nickel-plated copper, with the shroud around it appears to be made from aluminum, though we're not quite sure at this time.

Pricing is set at 9,150 NTD, which translates to a pricey $326 USD -- and that's not including sales tax or shipping.