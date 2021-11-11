Best Black Friday Monitor Deals in the UK: Cheap HDMI 2.1 Monitors and more

Black Friday 2021 is upon us and awesome monitor deals are dropping as we speak! Here are the best offers worth your hard-earned money.

Whether you're looking for a new productivity panel, an ultra-fast, ultra-responsive gaming monitor, or even one of the latest screens that support HDMI 2.1, there are savings to be had across retailers of all sizes.

Everybody wants to know where to find one of the best graphics cards, but you're unlikely to see one in stock, let alone on sale. However, you can drastically change your computing life by buying a new monitor or two.

With a new display, you can go for a higher resolution, a faster refresh rate, a larger panel or just a second or third display to boost productivity.

Monitor Specs to Look Out For

Size - 27 inches seems to be the typical entry-level size where 24 inches is small and 32-inches or higher should be considered large.

Refresh Rate - If you're a gamer, you'll prefer a high-refresh rate display that's at least 120 Hz and supports FreeSync and / or G-Sync technology. Unless you're an esports professional, you probably don't need more than 165 Hz.

Resolution - 4K is the top resolution most people can afford, but it can be expensive if you want both high resolution and high refresh rates. You can usually get a good price on 2K, high refresh monitors and even better savings on 1080p screens.

I/O - If you want to future proof your RTX 30-Series GPU or purchase of the Xbox Series X or PS5, you need HDMI 2.1. And for laptop users, USB-C connectivity makes it super easy to plug in.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday 2021 is set to happen on Friday, November 26, as it always kicks off on the day after Thanksgiving.

However, as we learnt over the past few years, Black Friday is not just a day anymore. There are weeks upon weeks of sales, already kicking off.

Best Black Friday Monitor Deals

Hottest Black Friday Monitor Deals Overall

Gigabyte M32U: was £749, now £699.95 at Overclockers Gigabyte M32U: was £749, now £699.95 at Overclockers

This is the best HDMI 2.1 monitor deal available at the moment, bringing this essential tech for future-proofing for your next gen gaming experience to below £700. This 32-inch 4K panel sports a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color and HDR.

Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQL1A: was £519, now £389 at Amazon Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQL1A: was £519, now £389 at Amazon

Offering that optimum blend of QHD and a high refresh rate, this 27-inch panel from Asus comes with VESA compatible mounting, a 170Hz refresh rate and a 130% sRGB color gamut.

Alienware AW2521HFA: was £403.49, now £219.98 at Dell Alienware AW2521HFA: was £403.49, now £219.98 at Dell

This eSports-tier gaming screen with a 1080p picture and 240Hz refresh rate, paired with 1ms GtG response time and a seamless design, is made so much better with this £183 saving.

Huawei Mateview 28: was £600, now £499 at eBay Huawei Mateview 28: was £600, now £499 at eBay

This productivity beast of a monitor packs a 28.2-inch 4K panel at a 3:2 aspect ratio. A screen with this height is great for seeing more of your work and multitasking at your best. Plus, with USB-C compatibility, it’s a cinch to hook your laptop up.

Samsung U28R550UQR: was £299, now £249.99 at Amazon Samsung U28R550UQR: was £299, now £249.99 at Amazon

With over £50 off and a price under £250, this 4K productivity monitor is a really good choice of display! The resolution and picture quality is not just good enough for work, it’s great for entertainment too.



Best Black Friday HDMI 2.1 Monitor Deals

Gigabyte M32U: was £749, now £699.95 at Overclockers Gigabyte M32U: was £749, now £699.95 at Overclockers

This is the best HDMI 2.1 monitor deal available at the moment, bringing this essential tech for future-proofing for your next gen gaming experience to below £700. This 32-inch 4K panel sports a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color and HDR.

Asus ROG Strix XG43UQ: was £1,349, now £1,249.97 at Amazon Asus ROG Strix XG43UQ: was £1,349, now £1,249.97 at Amazon

At what point does a monitor become a big-screen TV? I believe 43 inches is right on that teetering line, and Asus provides a great 4K HDMI 2.1 monitor with nearly £100 off at this size — packing DisplayHDR 1000 and Extreme Low Motion Blur tech.

Gigabyte AORUS FV43U: £951.48 at Amazon Gigabyte AORUS FV43U: £951.48 at Amazon

Not a discount (right now), but that could change and in the meantime, this offers a lot of the same tech that the ROG Strix above offers at a price under a grand!

Best Black Friday Gaming Monitor Deals

Alienware AW2521HFA: was £403.49, now £219.98 at Dell Alienware AW2521HFA: was £403.49, now £219.98 at Dell

This eSports-tier gaming screen with a 1080p picture and 240Hz refresh rate, paired with 1ms GtG response time and a seamless design, is made so much better with this £183 saving.

Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQL1A: was £519, now £389 at Amazon Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQL1A: was £519, now £389 at Amazon

Offering that optimum blend of QHD and a high refresh rate, this 27-inch panel from Asus comes with VESA compatible mounting, a 170Hz refresh rate and a 130% sRGB color gamut.

MSI Optix G32C4: was £269, now £199 at Box.co.uk MSI Optix G32C4: was £269, now £199 at Box.co.uk

A dirt cheap 32-inch curved gaming monitor from MSI. The 1080p picture on offer here is kept fluid at 165Hz and with AMD FreeSync premium packed in, this is a seriously capable gaming panel at a budget price.

Asus TUF Gaming VG259Q: was £269, now £149 at Amazon Asus TUF Gaming VG259Q: was £269, now £149 at Amazon

Don’t need the curve of the MSI Optix? This 25-inch panel from Asus does the trick with a £120 saving to boot. The narrow bezel is seriously slick and the 144Hz refresh rate is buttery smooth.

Dell S2421HGF: was £179.99, now £144.99 at Amazon Dell S2421HGF: was £179.99, now £144.99 at Amazon

Dell’s 24-inch gaming panel packs a 1080p picture, a 144Hz refresh rate, adaptive sync and (most importantly to a Black Friday deals piece), a generous £35 discount. This is a great entry-level model with some nice mid-tier specs.

Best Black Friday Productivity Monitor Deals

Huawei Mateview 28: was £600, now £499 at eBay Huawei Mateview 28: was £600, now £499 at eBay

This productivity beast of a monitor packs a 28.2-inch 4K panel at a 3:2 aspect ratio. A screen with this height is great for seeing more of your work and multitasking at your best. Plus, with USB-C compatibility, it’s a cinch to hook your laptop up.

Samsung U28R550UQR: was £299, now £249.99 at Amazon Samsung U28R550UQR: was £299, now £249.99 at Amazon

With over £50 off and a price under £250, this 4K productivity monitor is a really good choice of display! The resolution and picture quality is not just good enough for work, it’s great for entertainment too.



Samsung SJ55W: was £372.01, now £259 at Box.co.uk Samsung SJ55W: was £372.01, now £259 at Box.co.uk

Ultrawide monitors are Samsung’s bread and butter. Now, you can get £113 off this seriously attractive option, which sports a 34-inch 21:9 panel with Picture By Picture functionality, plenty of I/O and an ergonomic design for hard work.

Dell S2721HSX: was £277.50, now £149.99 at Dell Dell S2721HSX: was £277.50, now £149.99 at Dell

A bargain bin price for a big picture! This 27-inch display from Dell sports a 1080p resolution and 75Hz refresh rate, alongside a 1000:1 contrast ratio, blue light-reducing tech and a versatile stand that is able to rotate to a full portrait view.