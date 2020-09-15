Corsair’s 4000D Cases Let You Prioritize Airflow or Clean Aesthetics

Corsair’s 4000D and 4000D Airflow cases (which were first spotted on Amazon back in July ) get official today. The ATX cases both sport an understated boxy design with a tool-free tempered-glass side panel. The key difference between the two is the 4000D has a solid steel front (with vents on the sides), while the 400D Airflow’s front is generously ventilated with a diamond pattern. We have both models on the test bench, and you can expect reviews soon to see if they land on our best PC cases page.

The mid-tower cases focus on cable management, with a “RapidRoute” channel system and 25mm (1 inch) of space behind the motherboard. And both ship with 120mm AirGuide fans with “anti-vortex vanes” to concentrate airflow. Both cases will be offered in white or black, and cooling support includes up to six 120mm fans (or four 140mm plus a 120mm rear exhaust). Radiator support is ample, with 280mm at the top (or 240mm if you have tall RAM), 360mm in the front and 120mm at the back.

Storage isn’t a priority with these cases, but with mounts for two 2.5-inch drives and a tray for either two 3.5-inch or two more 2.5-inch drives (plus whatever your motherboard offers in terms of M.2) that’s enough for most system builders.

The top panel gives you two USB ports -- one 3.0 Type-A and one 3.1 Type-C -- alongside an audio combo jack and power and reset buttons.

Both the 4000D and the 4000D Airflow will be available for the same MSRP, $79.99 in the US and £79.99 in the UK (including VAT). Again, stay tuned in the coming days for a full review of these budget-friendly cases to find out how they perform, particularly against our current mid-range pick, Lian Li’s similarly priced Lancool II Mesh.