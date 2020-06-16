Corsair One a100 Packs 16-Core AMD Ryzen CPU in a Compact Gaming Desktop

(Image credit: Corsair)

Corsair has finally navigated into AMD waters again. Today, the company listed the Corsair One a100, its first AMD Ryzen-powered gaming PC that hails from the One series.

The new desktop leverages the core-heavy AMD Ryzen 3000-series (Matisse) desktop CPUs. While the Matisse family has many Zen 2 members, Corsair only taps the two fastest models, the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and Ryzen 9 3950X.

The Ryzen 9 3900X has 12 CPU cores and 24 threads and ticks with a 3.8 GHz base clock and 4.6 GHz boost clock. The Ryzen 9 3950X is the flagship 16-core, 32-thread part and checks in with a 3.5 GHz base clock and 4.7 GHz boost clock. The two 7nm processors boast native support for the PCIe 4.0 interface and DDR4-3200 RAM modules.

Corsair One a100 Specs

Corsair is currently offering the One a100 in three different configurations.

Corsair One a100 Corsair One a100 Corsair One a100 SKU CS-9020012-NA CS-9020011-NA CS-9020010-NA CPU AMD Ryzen 9 3950X AMD Ryzen 9 3900X AMD Ryzen 9 3900X RAM Vengeance LPX DDR4-3200 32GB (2 x 16GB) Vengeance LPX DDR4-3200 32GB (2 x 16GB) Vengeance LPX DDR4-3200 32GB (2 x 16GB) Graphics Card Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Primary Storage Corsair Force MP600 1TB Corsair Force MP600 1TB Corsair Force MP600 500GB Secondary Storage 2TB 5400 RPM 2.5-inch HDD 2TB 5400 RPM 2.5-inch HDD 2TB 5400 RPM 2.5-inch HDD Power Supply Corsair SF600 Corsair SF600 Corsair SF600 Price $3,999.99 $3,599.99 $2,999.99

An unidentified Mini-ITX X570 motherboard lives inside the Corsair One a100's compact PC case, which measures 7.9 x 6.8 x 15 inches (200 x 172.5 x 380mm). Being a Corsair-branded product, the gaming PC utilizes the company's own products wherever possible.

The Ryzen 9 3950X model lands with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card, a Corsair Force MP600 1TB SSD and a 2.5-inch 5,400 RPM hard drive that's 1TB in size.

On the contrary, the Ryzen 9 3900X model has the option to feature an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super or GeForce RTX 2080 Ti with either a Corsair Force MP600 500GB or 1TB SSD, complemented with the same 1TB 2.5-inch hard drive.

Regardless of the configuration, the desktop uses liquid cooling to keep the Ryzen processor and Nvidia graphics card at bay. All configurations also come with 32GB (2x 16GB) of Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4-3200 memory.

The gaming PC's other specifications include a Corsair SF600 80 Plus Gold certified power supply Gigabit Ethernet networking, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

The case's front panel supplies two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a 3.5mm combo jack for headphones and microphones and a HDMI 2.0a port. The backside of the case houses three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, four USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, three 3.5mm audio jacks and three DisplayPort outputs.

The Ryzen 9 3950X model of the Corsair One a100 retails for $4,000. The Ryzen 9 3900X configuration with the GeForce RTX 2080 Super and GeForce RTX 2080 Ti costs $3,000 and $3,600 respectively.