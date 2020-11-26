Grab Lenovo's Awesome 28-inch, 4K Monitor for Just $239

If you're looking for a large, bright and colorful productivity monitor, you probably won't find a better Black Friday monitor deal than this. Newegg is selling the 4K, 28-inch L28u-30 monitor for $239, $30 less than we've seen it before. Lenovo.com also has it on sale for $249 with an additional 5 percent discount available to students and teachers (which would be $237).

This monitor is extremely sharp, colorful, and bright, touting sRGB gamut coverage of 99 percent and 90 percent of DCI-P3, along with 300 nits of brightness. It has ultrathin bezels and an attractive but minimalistic black chassis. The only real trade-offs at this price point are that the stand isn't adjustable (but the screen is VESA mountable) and the monitor only has two inputs: one HDMI and one DisplayPort.

I recently bought both the Lenovo L28u-30 and the Lenovo ThinkVision S28u-10, which is the same monitor under a different model name and also on sale for $249 (buy whichever you find in stock), and using them together in a multi-monitor setup has been a gamechanger for me.

Not only do they give me much more screen real estate for multitasking and editing documents, but they also provide really vibrant colors and sharp images when I'm watching videos or looking at pictures. I don't love the stands they came with but I was always planning to use them with a dual/quad monitor mount.

The only difference between the S28u-30 and the L28-u10 is that the logo on the front says "ThinkVision" instead of Lenovo, the stand has a red stripe on it and the OSD menu looks a little different. Both models use the Innolux M280DCA-E3B panel and same chassis.

The Innolux M280DCA-E3B also powers a number of other 28-inch, 4K monitors, including the Samsung U28R55 and the Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q. However, I don't like the chassis of those displays as much.

