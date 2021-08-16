Logitech's G604 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse Falls to $60

Logitech's G502 Lightspeed mouse typically tends to get most of the attention when talking about Logitech's best gaming mouse contenders, but it's not the only lightspeed gaming mouse under the Logitech umbrella. If you're willing to supply your mouse with the occasional AA battery, there's also the Logitech G604, which has the same wireless tech as the G502, the same sensor, more buttons and is now at its lowest price since 2019 over at Amazon.

Logitech G604 wireless gaming mouse: was $99.99, now $60.18 at Amazon

The Logitech G604 wireless gaming mouse has 15 programmable buttons, a powerful Hero sensor, and lightspeed technology for a fast 1ms report time. It does require a AA battery to work.View Deal

Part of what makes the G502 so popular is how it borrows its design and ergonomics from the wired Hero/Proteus Core mouse, which was Logitech's flagship gaming mouse before the wireless Lightspeed brand. But while that mouse was built specifically for shooters, its 11 programmable buttons can sometimes come up a little short for players who prefer genres like MMOs and MOBAs.



Enter the Logitech G604 Lightspeed. It's got 15 programmable buttons, including 6 side buttons, plus the same lightspeed wireless tech and hero sensor as the G502. That means it can support DPIs up to 25,600 and has the same 1ms report rate when lightspeed tech is turned on (there's also a regular Bluetooth mode that drains battery more slowly).

It does, however, lack the G502's removable weights, which let you adjust that mouse's heft. In exchange, though, you get a scroll wheel that can either move in set, ratcheted increments or scroll smoothly with the press of a button.

The key tradeoff with this mouse is that it requires a AA battery rather than charging via an internal battery, so it may not be the best wireless mouse for you. But Logitech also advertises that you can get 240 hours of life off of one battery in lightspeed mode and 5.5 months in the less-demanding Bluetooth mode.

If you're looking for a premium mouse but are willing to sacrifice weights and an internal battery for more buttons and a cheaper price, this is a great pick.