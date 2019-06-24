MSI's Low-Profile GeForce GTX 1650 Is Fit for Compact Builds

MSI has expanded its Turing offerings with a new low-profile GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card designed to appease compact system builders.

Credit: MSI

The MSI GeForce GTX 1650 4GT LP and the OC version have a simple design that can fit inside small or slim systems. The graphics card measures 168 x 105 x 37mm with the normal bracket and 168 x 69 x 37mm with the low-profile bracket. It's equipped with a black shroud and a pair of small cooling fans for heat dissipation.

The graphics card support up to two displays simultaneously, with one HDMI 2.0b port and a dual-link DVI-D port, and a maximum resolution of 7680 x 4320 pixels.

Credit: MSI

Better Boosts

As far as specifications go, the MSI GeForce GTX 1650 4GT LP adheres to Nvidia's specifications for the most part. The graphics card is based around the TU117 silicon, so you still have 896 CUDA cores and 4GB of GDDR5 memory clocked at 2,000 MHz (8,000 MHz effective) across a 128-bit memory interface. MSI's offering runs with the same 1,485 MHz base clock as well.

The key difference is the boost clocks. The MSI GeForce GTX 1650 4GT LP comes with a 1,665 MHz boost clock, while the MSI GeForce GTX 1650 4GT LP OC flaunts a 1,695 MHz boost clock. Both models are rated with a 75W TDP (thermal design power), so your PC build should be equipped with at least a 300W power supply.

As expected, MSI's GeForce GTX 1650 4GT LP and GTX 1650 4GT LP OC are compatible with MSI's Afterburner software, which allows you to control, monitor and overclock your graphics card.

MSI hasn't disclosed the pricing or availability for these new graphics cards.