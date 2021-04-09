Snag a Radeon RX 6700 XT or Ryzen 9 5950X in the Latest Newegg Shuffle

Finding the best graphics cards in stock right now is difficult — nearly impossible, really. Newegg has an alternative, with its regular Newegg Shuffle. One just went live and there are several options for the Radeon RX 6700 XT as well as the Ryzen 9 5950X, the latter being at the top of the best CPUs for the time being.



If you're not familiar with the process, Newegg Shuffle uses a lottery format. If you 'win,' you get the chance to buy the product within a narrow time window. For the record: I've entered many times and have yet to be selected, so it's by no means a guarantee. But it's better than paying extreme eBay prices, which we've tracked in our GPU pricing index.



Today's options and prices consist of the following:

Obviously, the best of those deals is the Sapphire card, and even that carries a significantly inflated price compared to the theoretical $480 launch price of the reference RX 6700 XT. But these are trying times, and performance basically matches the previous generation RTX 2070 with a price several hundred dollars lower than you'll find on eBay.



The other cards push prices even higher, though the Gigabyte models at least toss in a decent motherboard as part of the package. That's fine if you need one, or an extra $200 if you don't. Cryptocurrency mining has unfortunately pushed prices on already supply constrained GPUs even higher. The RX 6700 XT does around 47 MH/s for Ethereum, so it's not one of the best mining GPUs, but that hasn't stopped miners from snapping them up.

(Image credit: Newegg)

The Ryzen 9 5950X is also worth a look, if you're after what is arguably the fastest consumer CPU right now. Sporting a full 16-core/32-thread configuration, the only thing faster would be a Threadripper processor that costs quite a bit more — and the 5950X would still come out on top in gaming performance.



Given the current component shortages across the whole tech industry, it's unlikely we'll see sufficient supply on any of the latest Nvidia Ampere and AMD RDNA2 GPUs any time soon. There are rumblings that the shortages are likely to last throughout all of 2021 and into 2022. If mining profitability plummets, things might improve sooner, but we don't expect to see any of the latest GPUs on sale at MSRP in reasonable quantities any time soon.



The current Newegg shuffle ends in about 90 minutes. Good luck!