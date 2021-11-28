Samsung Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitors are $200 Off for Cyber Monday

The Cyber Monday deals season is here, and these deals on the 27-inch and 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitors deal is a solid choice. We fawned over the 32-inch model, giving it a rare 5-star rating in our Samsung Odyssey G7 review — this display sports excellent HDR, low input lag, and a sleek design.

The beauty of the 32-inch curved gaming monitor, beyond the reduced strain thanks to its 1500R curve (1000R for the 27-inch), is that it excels in pretty much every category. The accurate color, a generous amount of I/O, and impressive contrast ratio make it just as good for productivity as it is for gaming.

For the players, that QHD resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate and adaptive sync means you don’t miss a beat, and the HDR vastly increases the luminosity of each scene you’re in for an immersive experience.

And all of this is packed into a stylishly restrained chassis with VESA compatible mounting or an ergonomic stand, to make for an ideal package. That's made even better with a discount of $200 off the list price for both monitors.

You can see the best prices on the 27-inch and 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitors just below.

Samsung Odyssey G7 27-inch: was $699, now $499 at Best Buy (Save $200) Samsung Odyssey G7 27-inch: was $699, now $499 at Best Buy (Save $200)

Get $200 off this enthusiast-tier curved gaming monitor from Samsung, which sports a QHD resolution, awesome HDR, a 2500:1 contrast ratio and Infinity Core lighting for an impressive display.

Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch WQHD: was $799, now $599 at Best Buy (save $200) Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch WQHD: was $799, now $599 at Best Buy (save $200)

Get $200 off this top-notch curved gaming monitor from Samsung, which sports a QHD resolution, awesome HDR, a 2500:1 contrast ratio and Infinity Core lighting for an impressive display.

