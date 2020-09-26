Western Digital Blue SSDs Discounted up to 25% on Newegg

For the next few hours, you can save up to 25% on Western Digital Blue internal SSDs. The 1 TB edition offers the best discount, saving you a total of $25 for a final price that amounts to $0.10 per GB.

WD Blue SATA III 2.5" 1 TB Internal SSD: was $129, now $104 @Newegg

This internal SSD has a small form factor of just 2.5". This edition features improved power efficiency, using 25% less power than older generations. It has read/write speeds up to 560/530 Mbps.View Deal

According to Western Digital, the Blue series SSD has a 1.75M hour mean time to failure (MTTF). It also has a terabytes written spec of 100 TB. Under ideal conditions, it has read/write speeds as high as 560/530 Mbps.

This edition features 3D NAND memory components and relies on a SATA III interface. Make sure the intended machine is compatible and has plenty of room inside (which is often the case with a 2.5" form factor).

There are other capacities available with different offers and discounts. The 2 TB edition goes for $229, you can get the 500 GB for $59, and the 250 GB model is listed at $44.