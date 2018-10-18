Alphacool Eissturm Hurricane Copper 45 Review: Rockin’ Like a Hurricane

Alphacool is well-known among the liquid cooling community for its high-performance radiators and watercooling complete kits. Their Eissturm (German for ice storm) Hurricane Copper 45 3x 140mm kit features a full-copper NexXxos XT45 (45mm thick) radiator, which boasts the ability to cool an entire, overclocked PC build with room to include a graphics card, if it so tickled your fancy.





For the ever-valuable overclocking dollar, few complete watercooling kits come close to offering the cooling capability for such an attractive, all-inclusive price. Pro tip: make sure you have a large enough case.

The Alphacool Eissturm Hurricane Copper 45 3x 140mm kit includes enough mounting hardware in its box for complete installation on nearly every current AMD and Intel CPU socket available with the exception of Threadripper. Among the major watercooling components is a liter of coolant, a 3-way fan splitter, thermal compound, a handy funnel and an ATX 24-pin jumper module to make priming and filling the cooling loop much easier with less risk of component damage. Alphacool also includes a very nifty, Eisbaer-ready disconnect adapter, which allows simple addition of an Eisbaer-ready graphics card or one of any other supported Alphacool components.

Specifications

Thickness 1.8 inches / 45mm Width 5.75 inches / 146mm Depth 18.5 inches / 470mm Pump Height 12.8 inches / 325mm Speed Controller BIOS Cooling Fans (3) 140 x 25mm Connectors (1) MOLEX

(4) 4-Pin PWM Weight 217.3 oz / 6,160.3g Intel Sockets 2066, 2011x, 1366, 115x, 775 AMD Sockets AM2(+), AM3(+) AM4, FM1, FM2(+), TR4 Warranty Two years

The Alphacool Eisblock XPX CPU block features a solid molded top with G1/4 standard fittings and an LED backlit logo powered by 3-pin PWM. The block uses a set of included metal, snap-fit brackets to accommodate either AMD or Intel CPU mounting choices.

The bottom of the Eisblock XPX features a nickel-plated copper base that is polished to a mirror finish, and the pronounced groove around the base of the block allows the metal mounting brackets to maintain even pressure on the CPU IHS.

The heart of any liquid cooling system is the pump, and in this case, the heart is the incredibly powerful VPP755, which is a successor to the legendary D5 Vario pump with similar speed range control from 1 (low) to 5 (high). The 250mm acrylic reservoir is mounted to a threaded pump top with a built-in anti-cyclonic insert. An optional inlet with a water diffuser port and three optional filling and accessory ports is on the top of the reservoir.

With the VPP755 installed in the base of the reservoir top, it can be mounted either vertically or horizontally, depending on the orientation of the mounting hardware. Like the rest of the components in the kit, the pump and reservoir feature G1/4 fittings and can accommodate the included eight compression fittings or two, 90-degree swivel fittings as required.

The massive, 3x 140 (420) NexXxos 45 radiator features seven, G1/4 fittings—three each on the I/O end tanks and a single fitting on the far tank—to allow for almost any loop configuration or mounting option desired. There’s a set of G1/4 plugs to close off any unneeded radiator ports, while a trio of Eiswind Pure Edition 140mm fans ship with the kit to accompany the radiator.

Words and pictures cannot adequately define the magnitude of the NexXxos 45 radiator, which is so large, we could not mount it inside our Corsair Graphite 760T case unless we were willing to permanently remove the 5.25-inch drive bays and some connecting structures. We found it fits nicely atop the chassis with the 90-degree swivel fittings allowing neat tubing to run down the rear of the case while the 140mm fans draft air from within the case and vent outward through the radiator.

With all tubing runs completed, the overall installation of the kit was relatively simple once we finalized locations for the pump and reservoir combo and radiator. As previously mentioned, with a bit of DIY modding, the enormous 3lx 140mm radiator found its home inside this case. Leaving the heat exchanger on the roof provides an unmistakable conversation starter; just add friends.

