Alphacool Eissturm Hurricane Copper 45 Review: Rockin’ Like a Hurricane
Alphacool is well-known among the liquid cooling community for its high-performance radiators and watercooling complete kits. Their Eissturm (German for ice storm) Hurricane Copper 45 3x 140mm kit features a full-copper NexXxos XT45 (45mm thick) radiator, which boasts the ability to cool an entire, overclocked PC build with room to include a graphics card, if it so tickled your fancy.
This cooling kit offers weapons-grade PC watercooling in a convenient, self-contained package.
Alphacool Eissturm Hurricane Copper 45
This cooling kit offers weapons-grade PC watercooling in a convenient, self-contained package.
For the ever-valuable overclocking dollar, few complete watercooling kits come close to offering the cooling capability for such an attractive, all-inclusive price. Pro tip: make sure you have a large enough case.
The Alphacool Eissturm Hurricane Copper 45 3x 140mm kit includes enough mounting hardware in its box for complete installation on nearly every current AMD and Intel CPU socket available with the exception of Threadripper. Among the major watercooling components is a liter of coolant, a 3-way fan splitter, thermal compound, a handy funnel and an ATX 24-pin jumper module to make priming and filling the cooling loop much easier with less risk of component damage. Alphacool also includes a very nifty, Eisbaer-ready disconnect adapter, which allows simple addition of an Eisbaer-ready graphics card or one of any other supported Alphacool components.
Specifications
|Thickness
1.8 inches / 45mm
|Width
5.75 inches / 146mm
|Depth
18.5 inches / 470mm
Pump Height
12.8 inches / 325mm
Speed Controller
BIOS
Cooling Fans
(3) 140 x 25mm
|Connectors
(1) MOLEX
|Weight
217.3 oz / 6,160.3g
Intel Sockets
2066, 2011x, 1366, 115x, 775
AMD Sockets
AM2(+), AM3(+) AM4, FM1, FM2(+), TR4
|Warranty
Two years
The Alphacool Eisblock XPX CPU block features a solid molded top with G1/4 standard fittings and an LED backlit logo powered by 3-pin PWM. The block uses a set of included metal, snap-fit brackets to accommodate either AMD or Intel CPU mounting choices.
The bottom of the Eisblock XPX features a nickel-plated copper base that is polished to a mirror finish, and the pronounced groove around the base of the block allows the metal mounting brackets to maintain even pressure on the CPU IHS.
The heart of any liquid cooling system is the pump, and in this case, the heart is the incredibly powerful VPP755, which is a successor to the legendary D5 Vario pump with similar speed range control from 1 (low) to 5 (high). The 250mm acrylic reservoir is mounted to a threaded pump top with a built-in anti-cyclonic insert. An optional inlet with a water diffuser port and three optional filling and accessory ports is on the top of the reservoir.
With the VPP755 installed in the base of the reservoir top, it can be mounted either vertically or horizontally, depending on the orientation of the mounting hardware. Like the rest of the components in the kit, the pump and reservoir feature G1/4 fittings and can accommodate the included eight compression fittings or two, 90-degree swivel fittings as required.
The massive, 3x 140 (420) NexXxos 45 radiator features seven, G1/4 fittings—three each on the I/O end tanks and a single fitting on the far tank—to allow for almost any loop configuration or mounting option desired. There’s a set of G1/4 plugs to close off any unneeded radiator ports, while a trio of Eiswind Pure Edition 140mm fans ship with the kit to accompany the radiator.
Words and pictures cannot adequately define the magnitude of the NexXxos 45 radiator, which is so large, we could not mount it inside our Corsair Graphite 760T case unless we were willing to permanently remove the 5.25-inch drive bays and some connecting structures. We found it fits nicely atop the chassis with the 90-degree swivel fittings allowing neat tubing to run down the rear of the case while the 140mm fans draft air from within the case and vent outward through the radiator.
With all tubing runs completed, the overall installation of the kit was relatively simple once we finalized locations for the pump and reservoir combo and radiator. As previously mentioned, with a bit of DIY modding, the enormous 3lx 140mm radiator found its home inside this case. Leaving the heat exchanger on the roof provides an unmistakable conversation starter; just add friends.
MORE: Best CPU Cooling
MORE: How To Choose A CPU Cooler
MORE: All Cooling Content
Is the pump replaceable down the road or do you have to replace the reservoir also to do that ? AIO the pump dies after 3yrs typically. Normally right after the warranty expires of course.
As this isn't an AIO, the pump being used is much more powerful and designed for a cooling system like this. The pump alone costs upwards of a typical AIO cooler in its entirety. I personally have one of the older D5 pumps on which this is based; it is still functional after almost 10 years.
Please explain - what makes this seem like an advertisement? It is a product review - there is not any affiliation with Alphacool.
The holes would be permanently removed since they are stamped into the case - they were left as-is to preserve the case and limit variables in all future testing.
I would think a radiator on the outside of the case would also affect results from those compared to ones that were on the inside. I understand you need to compare like for like (Intel kinda proved that, too). But to me, that means putting all units into a proper case that fits. Yes, that would mean much more testing, but as you pointed out, people that buy this are probably going to pair it with a case that can fit it properly.
I don't know, just saying. Just my opinion. Black Friday is coming, and I'm wish listing a new system, including case and water cooling.
The pictures, and the review, were based on a tri-140mm fan and rad set up. The link you provided for purchase is for a dual-140mm fan and rad system.
To some degree, yes, you would be correct. By using the same hardware for every test, we at least have a baseline for every cooler without having to make a change to accommodate one specific cooler just for aesthetics. Also, keeping the same hardware still allows us to call out that the difference of fitment of one cooler to another.
The link for purchase isn't added by me - but I'll have to get a hold of some folks in editorial to see if this can be corrected.
Update - they are looking into it. Actual product link would be this: http://www.performance-pcs.com/alphacool-eissturm-hurricane-copper-45-3x140mm-complete-kit.html
Are there waterblocks available that would cool the power components ?
https://c1.neweggimages.com/NeweggImage/ProductImage/AETT_1_201803211168231629.jpg
is what I see @ newegg
https://img.purch.com/r/340x340/aHR0cDovL21lZGlhLmJlc3RvZm1pY3JvLmNvbS9TL0YvODAzMjQ3L29yaWdpbmFsL0FscGhhY29vbC1FaXNzdHVybS1IdXJyaWNhbmUtQ29wcGVyLTQ1LUVjb21tLnBuZw==
is on your "shopping suggestion" above the review
btw, I don't blame you for this because it would seem its a product's advertising manager at the factory fault.
Most high-performance pumps use an anti-cyclonic insert of some form - look at EKWB's kit pumps, they use both a foam insert as well as an acrylic paddle.
Also, what do you mean by 'power components'? Meaning, the motherboard MOSFETs and VRMs? If so, i'm not certain - but much of the time these are explicitly motherboard-specific, however at times, there have been universal applications. Not all watercooling vendors pursue these specific blocks, though.
Issue is that an incorrect item was linked, that's mostly the issue. I believe it is being corrected.
I would actually really enjoy reviewing it. Usually vendors will reach out to us with items they wish to have reviews written for but I can say that the EK X360 would be just a larger version of the RGB 240 kit compared in this review (and done posted last week).
The only real component differences between the EK kits are the pump - the X360 uses the DDC 3.2 Elite while the RGB 240 uses a D5 version. Both are excellent pumps; the DDC is more focused on head pressure over flow rate (although still very good) while the D5 is more flow rate focused over head pressure. Both do very, very well and are each cornerstone pumps in the watercooling world. Meanwhile, this Alphacool kit uses an updated model of the 755 which is essentially a newer 655 (D5) pump.
The 360 rad would be slightly smaller and fit more cases than the 3x140 radiator in this Alphacool kit, but there are other kits by Alphacool that fit the 360 rad size. For example, here is the exact same kit as I reviewed but with the 360 rad: http://www.performance-pcs.com/alphacool-eissturm-hurricane-copper-45-3x120mm-complete-kit.html
Otherwise between the EK P and X 360 kits, biggest difference other than radiator thickness is the pump used: D5 vs. DDC and that's kind of like either having a Ferrari or a Lamborghini.
It doesn't come across like a normal review I mean maybe this thing is that awesome just totally awesome and that's why you came across like that.