Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card Prices

The GeForce GTX 1080 was the original flagship in Nvidia's 10-series. It uses a fully enabled GP104 GPU core that operates at frequencies of 1607MHz and higher. It's also the first consumer-oriented graphics card to use GDDR5X, which is capable of significantly higher bandwidth than GDDR5.


Nvidia GeForce 10-series "Pascal" GPUs

GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 1080 TiNvidia GeForce GTX 1080Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 TiNvidia GeForce GTX 1050Nvidia GeForce GT 1030
CoreGP102GP104GP104GP106GP107GP107GP108
SMs28201510653
Shader Units3584256019201280 (6GB) / 1152 (3GB)768640384
Texture Units22416012080484024
ROPs88646448323216
Transistor Count12 Billion7.2 Billion7.2 Billion4.4 Billion3.3 Billion3.3 Billion1.02 Billion
Base Clock / Boost Clock1480MHz / 1582MHz1607MHz / 1733MHz1506MHz / 1683MHz1506MHz / 1708MHz1290MHz / 1392MHz1354MHz / 1455MHz1227MHz / 1468MHz
MemoryUp To 11GB GDDR5X @ 11Gbps, 352-BitUp To 8GB GDDR5X @ 10Gbps, 256-BitUp To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8Gbps, 256-BitUp To 6GB GDDR5 @ 8Gbps, 192-BitUp To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7Gbps, 128-BitUp To 2GB GDDR5 @ 7Gbps, 128-BitUp To 2GB GDDR5 @ 6Gbps, 64-Bit
TDP250W180W150W120W75W75W30W
Process Node16nm16nm16nm16nm14nm14nm14nm


7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Scott_123 25 August 2017 04:04
    Not in the market for this expensive of a card but I would rather just buy the Ti for the same price as some of these cards. Doesn't make sense to me.
    
  • votriminh87@gmail.com 25 August 2017 05:12
    Boy, am I happy i was able to grab my gigabyte 1080ti a few months ago from slickdeals for $635. i thought most 1080s were in the low 500s?
    
  • AnimeMania 25 August 2017 05:41
    Asus ROG GeForce GTX 1080 Strix OC Edition 11GB GDDR5X should be
    Asus ROG GeForce GTX 1080 Strix OC Edition 11GBs GDDR5X, it is an 8GB card.
    
  • zippyzion 25 August 2017 11:13
    Wow. That MSI Founders Edition has an ABSURD price. I saw an Asus Founders Edition for right around $500 yesterday.
    
  • WINTERLORD 25 August 2017 13:00
    ol vega is at the top of the price list chart, i was wanting one at 499 any higher and im afraid freesynch just aint worth it
    
  • dimar 26 August 2017 05:57
    I want to get 1080 TI but there's no G-Sync 27" 2K HDR monitor currently available.
    I can get the new Samsung FreeSync 27" 2K HDR monitor but Vega 64 kind of sucks and expensive. Total nightmare!!!
    
  • FunSurfer 27 August 2017 11:43
    20101448 said:
    Asus ROG GeForce GTX 1080 Strix OC Edition 11GB GDDR5X should be
    Asus ROG GeForce GTX 1080 Strix OC Edition 11GBs GDDR5X, it is an 8GB card.

    No, it should be: Asus ROG GeForce GTX 1080 Strix OC Edition 8GB GDDR5X


    