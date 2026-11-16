Developer creates a 100% valid ZIP file that doubles as a BIOS-bootable operating system — hiding BIOS boot flags inside uncompressed files and turning file headers into CPU instructions

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The original definition of "hacking" was making hardware and software do something it wasn't supposed to.

High-res shot of the Windows ZIP file graphic sourced from a Microsoft Support answer on how to change it,
(Image credit: Microsoft)
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Hacking stories these days mostly involve someone using an army of AI agents to find vulnerabilities in networks and software that were carefully hidden in plain sight. Today, for a change, we have a story about hacking in its original meaning — twisting computing artifacts into purposes not in their design spec. David Oberhollenzer, aka Goliath, a greybeard in spirit if not in shade, crafted a 100% valid ZIP file that's simultaneously an archive, BIOS-bootable, and a Multiboot-compatible OS image.

You can unpack the ZIP file just like any other, boot it using Linux's GRUB, QEMU, or any other Multiboot-compatible loader (even if imaged to different media), or alternatively, perform the finest party trick: image-write it to a floppy and boot from it directly from BIOS on any compatible PC, without modification.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
Contributor

Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • dmitche31958
    Interesting and a bit scary. So now a zip file on a usb drive can be used to hijack your system and most antivirus software will ignore scanning the file
    Reply