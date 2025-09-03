China subsidizes AI computing for small domestic companies — 'computing power vouchers' spread across multiple Chinese cities

SMBs in China may have up to 80% of their AI rental fees covered by local governments

China is continuing to expand access to AI computing power to its workforce, and has begun using its nationalized data centers to do so. Many of China's local governments have begun rolling out "computing power voucher" programs, aimed at helping SMEs (small and medium enterprises) access AI training power at heavily subsidized costs.

The voucher program has so far been seen in cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Henan, Shandong, Chengdu, Shenzhen, and Ningbo. These cities have begun distributing vouchers for computing power and AI training, allowing SMEs to purchase these computing tasks from local data centers for far below typical costs.

Shanghai's investment leads the rest of China's cities, reportedly allocating CN¥600 million ($84.1 million / £62.9 million) to computing power vouchers. Shanghai's vouchers will subsidize up to 80% of AI rental fees for its users. Shanghai has also rolled out CN¥100 million ($14.0 million / £10.5 million) in funding for a comparable data voucher program specifically for AI LLM training.

The pilot region for vouchers, Chengdu, has recently expanded its program that began in 2023, now pledging CN¥100 million in voucher aid for research institutions. Shandong has dedicated CN¥30 million to its voucher program, with a further CN¥1 billion on the way to boost its local AI infrastructure. The Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area and Henan Province have both released their early plans for voucher programs of their own, with Beijing also now starting to receive applications for its vouchers.

