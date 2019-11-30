The Best Radeon Deals: Get the Lowest Prices on AMD Graphics Cards for Black Friday

Update (11/30/2019): Black Friday is over, but the great savings on Radeon GPUs. continue. Go take a look at our Cyber Monday Radeon graphics cards page, then check out our Cyber Monday tech deals page to see a list of the latest sales on everything from motherboards and processors to PCs. We also have dedicated Cyber Monday deal pages for monitors, CPUs, SSDs, gaming laptops, and Ryzen processors.

AMD hasn’t had quite the success on the graphics card front as it has with its Ryzen 3000 CPUs this year. But if you’re after a Black Friday deal on a GPU, there’s still a good chance you’ll find one on one of the company’s Radeon cards. Whether you have $100 to spend on a Radeon RX 570, a Vega 56, or you’re looking for an overclocked, RGB-emblazoned RX 5700XT to power your high-end gaming rig, there’s a good chance you’ll find one of AMD’s cards at a lower price than ever this holiday deals season.

Opting for a Polaris-based RX 570, 580, or 590 card might not be an ideal choice for long-term gaming, given their 2016-era architecture, and the fact that Nvidia’s competing GTX 1650 Super and GTX 1660 Super cards are newer and more power efficient. But while AMD’s mainstream Radeon RX 5500 silicon has been announced, we still haven’t seen these cards show up outside of OEM systems. So if you’re after a low-priced GPU from Team Red, you have plenty of options. But for now at least, none will be based on the company’s latest Navi/RDNA architecture.

Below we’ve put together a list of some of the key AMD Radeon cards we expect to see on sale this season, along with live pricing and a price below which we consider that particular card a deal. Of course, specific graphics card models can vary dramatically in terms of their cooling, out-of-the box overclock settings, ports, and other features. So be sure you know exactly what you’re getting before buying. If you see any of these GPUs below our suggested deal threshold, you can snatch one up with confidence that you’re getting a good level of pixel-pushing performance for your hard-earned money.

AMD Radeon RX 5700XT (Under $360): The 5700XT is AMD’s current flagship card, and a good fit for very high-refresh displays, 1440p gaming at maxed-out settings, and even 4K gaming with reduced settings on some titles. See if you can find one in the $350 range or below for a sweet deal on this high-end GPU.

Best Radeon Deals

XFX Radeon VII 16GB: was $600, now $500

Newegg is offering the XFX Radeon VII GPU with 16GB, 4096-Bit HBM2, and PCI Express 3.0 for a low of $500. This card boasts a core clock speed of 1400 MHz and a boost speed of 1750 MHz. View Deal

AMD Radeon RX 5700: $349.99 @ Adorama

If you want to play games at 2K resolution, any card that’s powered by an AMD Radeon RX 5700 card provides the best balance between price and performance. Currently, these cards start at about $310, so if you can find one significantly less than that, it would make a great gaming upgrade.View Deal

AMD Radeon RX Vega 56: $249.99 @ Newegg

The previous-generation Vega 56 isn’t the power card it once was, but it’s still plenty capable. If you can’t step up to an RX 5700 and are looking for a card for 1440p or high-refresh 1080p gaming, there are still plenty of Vega 56s on the market. Keep a lookout for one of these cards if they drop below $250.View Deal

AMD Radeon RX 590: $179.99 @ Newegg

The RX 590 is basically just a jacked-up RX 580. But it’s a capable mainstream card nonetheless. If you can find one for under $170, it’s worth considering. But if your budget is tight, look for an RX 580 for significantly less.View Deal

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 590: was $180, now $170 with code

Newegg is offering the Gigabyte Radeon RX 590 with 8GB of 256-Bit GDDR5 RAM and a core overclock mode of 1560 MHz for $170 when using the code 9BFCMPC7 at checkout. View Deal

AMD Radeon RX 580: $159.99 @ Newegg

This card is far from cutting edge, but it’s still a capable 1080p gaming card--especially if you’re willing to dial down some settings. Look for one of these Polaris cards for less than $140.View Deal