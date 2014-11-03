Trending

Acer's V Nitro Black Edition Rocks 4K IPS Screen (Updated)

By

Acer's new V Nitro Black Edition laptop comes with a 4K IPS display.

Acer’s V Nitro series of gaming laptops have already been on the market for a while, but now the company is expanding the series with a new, extra-special version.

Under the hood, the V Nitro Black Edition resembles the other V Nitro configurations that are available. It carries an Intel Core i7-4710HQ processor, 16 GB of DDR3 memory, an Nvidia GTX 860M graphics card, a 256 GB SSD and a 1 TB hard drive. Installed on the laptop is a copy of Microsoft’s Windows 8.1.

As far as connectivity goes, you’ll find three USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, a Gigabit Ethernet port, an SD card reader, a headphone out jack and a power connector. A dual-antenna 802.11n radio handles wireless connectivity together with a Bluetooth 4.0 module. There is also an HD webcam for video conferences, and the laptop is Skype-certified.

What sets this new V Nitro Black Edition laptop apart from the models that were already available is the UHD IPS display, which has a resolution of 3840 by 2160 pixels.

Acer’s MSRP for the Aspire V Nitro Black Edition laptop is $1,499.99, which, considering the laptop comes with a 4K IPS display, is actually quite reasonable. It should be available in shops sometime mid-November.

Additionally, buyers of qualifying Full HD variants of the laptop will receive a free download code for the upcoming Assassin's Creed Unity game.

Update: This article was updated at 10:52 AM EST on November 3 to clarify that only Full HD variants of the Aspire V Nitro Black Edition laptop come with a game key.

18 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dovah-chan 03 November 2014 15:47
    You can get very similar specs for around $900 with a Clevo barebone. But a big value add on is the UHD IPS panel, although in my opinion is mismatched with an 860M. Why include an extremely high resolution panel with a GPU that can't push that many pixels?

    I am not bashing them for including a UHD panel on a laptop that starts at $1500, that is an amazing deal. I just hope that they don't lower the build quality of the chassis like Lenovo did with the Y50 in order to fit the UHD monitor into the budget.


    Reply
  • iron8orn 03 November 2014 15:55
    That's good to know about the Unity requirements.

    Reply
  • TechyInAZ 03 November 2014 16:20
    IPS 4k!! That's new i don't think i've ever heard of any monitor or laptop having ips with 4k. Nice.

    However, reason why it's so cheap is because it's using a 860M, not a 870M which I would put instead so you get good fps in 4k.
    Reply
  • rishiswaz 03 November 2014 17:47
    Maybe if it had a 980M SLI it would have been a better fit. Most single card desktop solutions struggle with 4K gaming and pushing that on a laptop might not be a good idea as of now.
    Reply
  • Hotthuizen 03 November 2014 18:02
    This is not a gaming laptop( 860m is to weak for 4k + high fps ) but it is verry nice if you are a photo edditor.
    Reply
  • dovah-chan 03 November 2014 18:39
    Then why market it as a gaming laptop instead of something like Lenovo's Thinkpad series?
    Reply
  • slyu9213 03 November 2014 19:26
    Forget the 870M. If the 860M is a Maxwell part then it would be nice to have a 970M but then cost would rise even more.
    Reply
  • gggplaya 03 November 2014 19:33
    I wouldn't try to play games at 4k, but for someone like me which plays games and has a photography hobby, it makes sense. People in graphic design would probably like this as well.
    Reply
  • Erikas Brazaitis 03 November 2014 21:46
    @dovah-chan "I just hope that they don't lower the build quality of the chassis like Lenovo did with the Y50 in order to fit the UHD monitor into the budget." Its Acer if they lower build quality then they be building potatoes.
    Reply
  • Nuckles_56 03 November 2014 23:19
    I certainly wouldn't mind this laptop if it is reasonably priced here in Australia.
    Reply