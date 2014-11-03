Acer's V Nitro Black Edition Rocks 4K IPS Screen (Updated)

Acer’s V Nitro series of gaming laptops have already been on the market for a while, but now the company is expanding the series with a new, extra-special version.

Under the hood, the V Nitro Black Edition resembles the other V Nitro configurations that are available. It carries an Intel Core i7-4710HQ processor, 16 GB of DDR3 memory, an Nvidia GTX 860M graphics card, a 256 GB SSD and a 1 TB hard drive. Installed on the laptop is a copy of Microsoft’s Windows 8.1.

As far as connectivity goes, you’ll find three USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, a Gigabit Ethernet port, an SD card reader, a headphone out jack and a power connector. A dual-antenna 802.11n radio handles wireless connectivity together with a Bluetooth 4.0 module. There is also an HD webcam for video conferences, and the laptop is Skype-certified.

What sets this new V Nitro Black Edition laptop apart from the models that were already available is the UHD IPS display, which has a resolution of 3840 by 2160 pixels.

Acer’s MSRP for the Aspire V Nitro Black Edition laptop is $1,499.99, which, considering the laptop comes with a 4K IPS display, is actually quite reasonable. It should be available in shops sometime mid-November.

Additionally, buyers of qualifying Full HD variants of the laptop will receive a free download code for the upcoming Assassin's Creed Unity game.

Update: This article was updated at 10:52 AM EST on November 3 to clarify that only Full HD variants of the Aspire V Nitro Black Edition laptop come with a game key.

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.