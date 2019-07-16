The 1TB XPG Gammix S11 SSD is Now Just $111

When we reviewed the ADATA XPG Gammix S11 SSD last year, we gave it our Editor's Choice award because of its awesome performance doing random 4K read and writes at QD1 (queue depth of 1), a very common scenario for working with apps and the OS. The M.2 NVMe-style SSD also managed impressive sequential read and write rates of 3,128 and 1,738 MBps.

For Amazon Prime Day, the 1TB version of the Gammix S11 is on sale for $111, down from $139. There's one small catch. According to Amazon, the SSD won't ship until July 30th. However, for a quality SSD at this price, it's worth waiting a couple of weeks.

The Gammix S11 was the top pick on our list of best SSDs for about 6 months, before a slightly newer model from the company, the XPG SX8200 Pro displaced it. But the XPG SX8200 Pro, which was on sale for $119 a few days ago, is $149 now and offers similar performance. If you're using a computer with a window, you'll also appreciate the Gammix S11's sleek, bright red heat sink.

