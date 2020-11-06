AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Soars to 6362 MHz Overclock World Record Under LN2

AMD might only have launched its Zen 3 based Ryzen 5000 chips yesterday, but impressive overclocking results are already streaming in. The current world record was set with none other than the range-topping Ryzen 9 5950X (our review here), which Gigabyte's overclocker HiCookie whipped all the way to a staggering 6.362 MHz on all sixteen cores, obviously using liquid nitrogen for cooling.

Most impressively, the overclock was also stable enough to punish the chip with a Cinebench R20 run, in which it jotted down a score of 15517 pts. For comparison, our own Ryzen 9 5950X sample jotted down a score of 10,522 points at stock settings and 11,644 under AMD PBO (Precision Boost Overdrive).

Of course, this overclock doesn't best the world record for Intel's i9-10900K, which sits at a staggering 7.707 GHz. Nevertheless, with six more cores and significantly higher IPC, AMD's 5950X is bound to outperform the blue team's chip not by a little, but absolutely stomping it into the ground. Stock, Intel's i9-10900K jots down a Cinebench R20 score of 6375 points, and its world record R20 score is set by Splave with a 10900KF, noting down a score of 9108 marks, a cute result in comparison to what the 5950X is capable of.

The overclock of the 5950X was accomplished using a Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master motherboard and a chip voltage of 1.692 volts. A single 16 GB stick of Corsair DDR4 memory also sat in the system together with an AMD Radeon RX 5700 graphics card.

However, it's important to note that at this time, only four OC submissions have been entered in the HwBot databases using the Ryzen 9 5950X. With that in mind, keep your eyes peeled for more world records in the weeks to come.