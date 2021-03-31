Asus Puts Rocket Lake into Small Form-Factor Desktop

Intel officially positions its Rocket Lake CPUs as the best CPUs for gaming today, yet like all desktop chips it will inevitably be used for a wide variety of applications. Nonetheless, Asus this week made a surprising move and introduced a small form-factor low-power desktop powered by Intel's latest Rocket Lake CPU.

Measuring 175×175×42 mm, the Asus Mini PC PB62 can be equipped with Intel's Rocket Lake processor with up to eight cores as well as a 35W or 65W TDP, up to 64 GB of DDR4 memory, two M.2-2280 SSDs with a PCIe 3.0 and 4.0 x4 interface, and one 2.5-inch HDD. Since the Asus PB62 is even smaller than Apple's Mac Mini, it naturally cannot accommodate a discrete graphics card, so the owner will have to stick to Intel's UHD Graphics based on the Xe architecture.

Gaming is arguably Intel's main focus when it comes to its latest Rocket Lake CPUs, but Asus positions its Mini PC PB62 primarily for business and commercial applications, such as office PCs, digital signage, point-of-sales, and vending machines.

(Image credit: ASUS)

To address different requirements, Asus equipped its Mini PC PB62 with a plethora of connectivity technologies, including Intel's AX201 Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5 adapter, a GbE port, seven USB Type-A connectors (including USB 2.0, USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 3.2 Gen 2), a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, two DisplayPort 1.2 outputs, audio connectors, and one configurable port (HDMI 2.0/VGA/COM/DisplayPort/LAN).

(Image credit: ASUS)

Depending on exact configuration, the Asus Mini PC PB62 may come equipped with a 90W, 120W, or a 150W external PSU.

Asus did not touch upon pricing of the Mini PC PB62.