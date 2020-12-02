Best Holiday CPU Deals for 2020

Arguably the most important component in any computer (along with the graphics card if you're a gamer), your CPU has the most impact on performance. If you’re planning a new PC Build, perhaps one of the best PC builds, anytime soon, this holiday deals season should yield some good processor discounts, all of which we will be tracking below.

So far, we've seen solid deals on current-gen chips from Intel, as well as AMD’s 2nd and 3rd Gen Ryzen chips. The brand-new Ryzen 5000 remained nearly impossible to find in stock at all. And here at the tail end of the deals week before the holidays, many of AMD's previous-gen 3000 and even many 2000-series Ryzen CPUs have sold out. The Pricier Rzyen 3000 XT parts are still available, some at discounts. But if this stock issue remains for AMD for any length of time, the holiday season will be even more complicated for PC builders, who may have to effectively go with Intel or wait.

Below, we’re rounding up the best holiday deals, from sales on low-end chips to high-end, multi-core productivity beasts like those you’ll find on our best CPUs page or high atop or CPU benchmark hierarchy .

For savings on other PC-related components and gear, check out our lists of best holiday tech deals overall , best holiday SSD deals , best holiday monitor deals , best holiday laptop deals and best holiday gaming PC deals .

Intel Core i5-10600K: was $274, now $264 at Newegg

The best bang for your buck in gaming CPUs, the Core i5-10600K performs nearly as well as the Core i7 and Core i9 at 1080p frame rates. It has 6 cores and a boost clock of 4.8 GHz. This price matches an all-time low.View Deal

All-time low price Intel Core i9-10850K: was $539, now $389 at B&H

The Core i9-10850K gives you the same gaming performance as the Core i9-10900K, but at a lower price point, making it a great choice for performance fanatics. It also overclocks like a banshee. Amazon also has this for $389 but it doesn't ship until January.View Deal

Intel Core i3-10100: was $114, now $99 at Amazon

This affordable, entry-level CPU offers 4 cores and 8 threads, along with a base clock of 3.6 GHz and a boost of 4.3 GHz. It has a 65W TDP so is easy to keep cool and includes a cooler in the box.View Deal

Intel Core i7-10700K: was $399, now $379 at Newegg

A fantastic processor for 1080p gaming, the Core i7-10700K boasts a 5.1-GHz boost clock speed with 8 cores and 16 threads. It comes free with Marvel's Avengers.View Deal

AMD Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs

AMD's brand new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs, which range from the Ryzen 5 5600X on the low end to the Ryzen 9 5950X on the high end are slowly rolling out to stores. As we write this, most if not all are out of stock, but check the dynamic widgets below for up-to-date information on each.