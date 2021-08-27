Forget back-to-school season. Intel is celebrating PC gamers during its first ever Intel Gamer Days 2021. The ten-day celebration includes limited-time savings on all things related to gaming.
As part of the event, retailers are taking up to $500 off gaming PCs and laptops, and up to $60 off the latest 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs. Participating stores include Amazon, Newegg, B&H, ABS, Best Buy and more.
Here are the standout deals worth your hard-earned money.
Best Intel Gamer Days 2021 deals: Gaming PCs
ABS Master Gaming PC: was $1,599, now $1,499 at Newegg
Packed with plenty of power, this configuration of ABS' Master sports an Intel Core i7-11700F CPU, GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.View Deal
CyberPower PC Gamer Supreme: was $2,349, now $1,899 at Adorama
Stuffed full of bleeding edge components, CyberPower has outdone itself with this impressive $450 discount. This PC sports an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, RTX 3070 graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a storage pairing of 1TB NVMe SSD and 2TB HDD.View Deal
ABS Master Gaming PC: was $3,299, now $2,799 at Newegg
Need the GPU cream of the crop? This ABS Legend rig comes with an RTX 3080 Ti GPU, alongside 10th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD.View Deal
Best Intel Gamer Days 2021 deals: Gaming Laptops
MSI Katana: was $1,049, now $879 at Adorama
This RTX 3050-armed powerhouse features an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD — all the power you need for a great entry-level gaming laptop.View Deal
Acer Predator Helios 300 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was $1,299, now $1,099 at Amazon
This configuration packs a FHD 15.6-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate, 10th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512B SSD. RTX 3060 handles the graphics requirements of the latest games with ease.View Deal
Alienware m15 R4: was $1,899, now $1,549 at Amazon
Alienware machines usually come with a price premium, but not with this deal! This specced-out m15 R4 features an RTX 3060, 10th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.View Deal
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED: was $1,899, now $1,299 at Best Buy
Technically not a gaming laptop, but with enough power to be one. Gigabyte's Aero 15 creator's machine packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD — all with a gorgeous 4K OLED display up top.View Deal
Razer Blade Pro 17: was $3,199, now $2,249 at Amazon
If you don't need the latest RTX 30-series GPU, you can find some huge savings amongst hardware that packs a whole lot of power. This Razer Blade Pro 17 features an Intel Core i7-10875 CPU, RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q graphics, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, alongside a gorgeous 17.3-inch FHD display with 300Hz refresh rate.View Deal
Best Intel Gamer Days 2021 deals: CPUs
Intel Core i9-11900K: was $549, now $519 at Newegg with core GMEDAYS36
This top-of-the-line consumer CPU from Intel packs 8 cores, 16 threads and a max clock speed of a blistering 5.3 GHz. Alongside this, you've got PCIe Gen 4 support, a 125W TDP and Intel's Turbo Boost Max technology.View Deal
Intel Core i7-11700K: was $419, now $359 at Newegg with code AFMW824E
A huge discount on this CPU which offers solid gaming and application performance, as you can read in our review. This 14nm Rocket Lake CPU offers a max speed of 5 GHz.View Deal
Intel Core i7-10700K: was $319, now $299 at Newegg with code GMEDAYS35
Step back a generation to the more-than-capable Intel Core i7-10700K CPU and get a deeper discount. Enjoy stellar real world performance on the cheap with this max clock speed of 5.3 GHz.View Deal
Intel Core i5-10600KA Avengers Edition: was $229, now $194 at Newegg with code GMEDAYS34
This Avengers special edition of the Intel Core i5-10600KA offers one-of-a-kind packaging for this powerful CPU. With 8 cores, 16 threads and a max clock speed of 4.8 GHz, this is a great addition to any build.View Deal
Intel Gamer Day deals will be available through September 5.