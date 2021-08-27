Trending

Best Intel Gamer Day Deals: Big Savings on Gaming PCs, Laptops and CPUs

By

Up to $500 off Intel gaming rigs and CPUs!

Intel Gamer Days
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

Forget back-to-school season. Intel is celebrating PC gamers during its first ever Intel Gamer Days 2021. The ten-day celebration includes limited-time savings on all things related to gaming.

As part of the event, retailers are taking up to $500 off gaming PCs and laptops, and up to $60 off the latest 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs. Participating stores include Amazon, Newegg, B&H, ABS, Best Buy and more.

Here are the standout deals worth your hard-earned money.

Best Intel Gamer Days 2021 deals: Gaming PCs

ABS Master Gaming PC: was $1,599, now $1,499 at Newegg
Packed with plenty of power, this configuration of ABS' Master sports an Intel Core i7-11700F CPU, GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.View Deal

CyberPower PC Gamer Supreme: was $2,349, now $1,899 at Adorama
Stuffed full of bleeding edge components, CyberPower has outdone itself with this impressive $450 discount. This PC sports an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, RTX 3070 graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a storage pairing of 1TB NVMe SSD and 2TB HDD.View Deal

ABS Master Gaming PC: was $3,299, now $2,799 at Newegg
Need the GPU cream of the crop? This ABS Legend rig comes with an RTX 3080 Ti GPU, alongside 10th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD.View Deal

Best Intel Gamer Days 2021 deals: Gaming Laptops

MSI Katana: was $1,049, now $879 at Adorama
This RTX 3050-armed powerhouse features an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD — all the power you need for a great entry-level gaming laptop.View Deal

Acer Predator Helios 300 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was $1,299, now $1,099 at Amazon
This configuration packs a FHD 15.6-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate, 10th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512B SSD. RTX 3060 handles the graphics requirements of the latest games with ease.View Deal

Alienware m15 R4: was $1,899, now $1,549 at Amazon
Alienware machines usually come with a price premium, but not with this deal! This specced-out m15 R4 features an RTX 3060, 10th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED: was $1,899, now $1,299 at Best Buy
Technically not a gaming laptop, but with enough power to be one. Gigabyte's Aero 15 creator's machine packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD — all with a gorgeous 4K OLED display up top.View Deal

Razer Blade Pro 17: was $3,199, now $2,249 at Amazon
If you don't need the latest RTX 30-series GPU, you can find some huge savings amongst hardware that packs a whole lot of power. This Razer Blade Pro 17 features an Intel Core i7-10875 CPU, RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q graphics, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, alongside a gorgeous 17.3-inch FHD display with 300Hz refresh rate.View Deal

Best Intel Gamer Days 2021 deals: CPUs

Intel Core i9-11900K: was $549, now $519 at Newegg with core GMEDAYS36
This top-of-the-line consumer CPU from Intel packs 8 cores, 16 threads and a max clock speed of a blistering 5.3 GHz. Alongside this, you've got PCIe Gen 4 support, a 125W TDP and Intel's Turbo Boost Max technology.View Deal

Intel Core i7-11700K: was $419, now $359 at Newegg with code AFMW824E
A huge discount on this CPU which offers solid gaming and application performance, as you can read in our review. This 14nm Rocket Lake CPU offers a max speed of 5 GHz.View Deal

Intel Core i7-10700K: was $319, now $299 at Newegg with code GMEDAYS35
Step back a generation to the more-than-capable Intel Core i7-10700K CPU and get a deeper discount. Enjoy stellar real world performance on the cheap with this max clock speed of 5.3 GHz.View Deal

Intel Core i5-10600KA Avengers Edition: was $229, now $194 at Newegg with code GMEDAYS34
This Avengers special edition of the Intel Core i5-10600KA offers one-of-a-kind packaging for this powerful CPU. With 8 cores, 16 threads and a max clock speed of 4.8 GHz, this is a great addition to any build.View Deal

Intel Gamer Day deals will be available through September 5.

Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.
Topics
Deal
Gaming