CES 2019 Day 2 Wrap-Up: Exploring New Realities, Laptops and Updated Optane

CES has officially begun. We reported on some of the announcements being made at the conference before the show floor even opened—and you can find that reporting in our wrap-up of that first day—but now the Las Vegas Convention Center has officially welcomed attendees to CES 2019. It’s like Willy Wonka opening up his chocolate factory, but with fewer life-threatening confections and a whole lot more RGB lighting.
Here are the highlights from the second day of CES 2019:
Intel Shows Off More CPUs
Intel might be struggling to manufacture enough of the processors it already sells, but pesky things like CPU shortages aren't enough to stop the company from showing off some of the things it's been working on. See:
- Intel Outs New 9th Gen Processors: Seven New Models
- Intel's New M.2 Optane Memory H10 SSDs: Optane Paired With QLC Flash
Embracing Other Realities
By now many tech companies have admitted that virtual reality, augmented reality, and pretty much any other form of reality besides our own are more than just six-fi concepts. We live in 2019 now, and that means more people than ever are happy to experience VR and AR for themselves. Here are some of the ways companies plan to help them do just that in the months ahead:
- Razer HyperSense Brings Haptics to All of Your Peripherals
- HTC Vive Pro Eye Hands-On: Feeling in Control With Built-In Tobii Eye Tracking
- HTC Vive Cosmos Headset Promises Lightweight, Portable VR
- AR Smart Glasses Go CPU-Free With New DigiLens Crystal
Tip-Top Laptops
Laptops are king at CES 2019. They have mainstream appeal, represent a growing portion of the PC market, and they’re standalone products that people can quickly get a feel for right from the CES show floor. Not that we’re advocating for you to take the risk of touching anything at CES. Do your immune system a favor and let us take care of that for you:
- Gigabyte's New Aero 15 Uses Microsoft A.I. to Boost Your Performance
- Dell G Series Gaming Laptops Get Nvidia RTX Makeover
- Dell XPS 13 Finally Fixes the Nosecam
- Alienware Area-51m is a Beautiful, Monstrous Desktop Replacement
- Hands On: Lenovo's Slim $1,499 Yoga S940 Borrows Smartphone Design Elements
The Best of the Rest
Here are some of the other products and technical concepts that caught our attention on the CES show floor but don't belong to a particular category:
- Hello Jetsons! Robotic Butler Can Open the Fridge and Bring You a Beer
- Corsair Brings 'Slipstream Wireless' Tech to One of its Three New RGB Mice
- Funky Laptop Bag Features RGB Lighting, Internal Illumination
- Toshiba Announces BG4 NVMe SSD Series
- Razer's Tomahawk Elite Is a Slick PC Case With Side Panels Like a Supercar
- Aorus’ AD27QD Tactical Display Aims to Deliver Gaming Advantages
- Asus Shows Massive LGA 3647 Dominus Extreme Motherboard
- MSI Infinite S: Mid-Level Gaming in a Pint-Sized Case
- Thermaltake Makes Waves with DIY Liquid Cooling Kits
- Sphero's Color-Sensor Ring Turns Any Object Into an Instrument
- MSI's New Monitors Wow with AI, RGB and More
- Alienware Teases New OLED Display
- Alphacool Brings New Life to Expandable AIOs
You can keep track of everything we produce from and about CES here on our CES 2019 tag page