Corsair Launches 'World’s Fastest' DDR4 SODIMM 32GB Memory Kit

Corsair announced that its new Vengeance SODIMM DDR4 4,000MHz 32GB (4x8GB) memory kit as—surprise!— the “world’s fastest.” These modules arrived just a few short weeks after G.Skill announced that its SODIMM DDR4 modules were the fastest on the planet.

Although SODIMM memory modules are traditionally associated with laptops, Corsair is also targeting enthusiasts building high-performance small form factor systems as well. As with its full-sized counterparts, this new 32GB kit comes with four 8GB modules built on eight-layer PCB using hand-sorted and extensively binned Samsung B-die ICs memory chips. These new kits are offered in 32GB (4x8GB) running at DDR4-4000 MHz at CL19-23-23-45 timings and draw 1.35V.

The company provided a screenshot showing these new Vengeance SODIMM DDR4 memory kits were validated using an ASRock X299E-ITX/ac motherboard and the Intel Core i7-7820X Skylake-X processor.



Finally, Intel XMP 2.0 support allows for easy overclocking and tuning that can be performed from within the OS, eliminating the hassle of having to enter the BIOS to make changes manually.

Corsair's Vengeance SODIMM DDR4 4,000MHz 32GB (4x8GB) memory kits will be available from the company website with an MSRP of $600. All Corsair Vengeance LPX memory kits come with a lifetime limited warranty.