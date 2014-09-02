Dell's 34-Inch Curved 21:9 Cinema Display Coming In December

Back in December 2013, there was a rumor that Dell was working on a 21:9 1440p IPS cinema display. Little did we know that the device would actually be a curved monitor. Yes, you read that right: Dell just announced a curved 21:9 monitor.

The monitor has a 34” panel, which provides a resolution of 3440 by 1440 pixels. While Dell did not reveal to us the panel type, the company did reveal some details. For starters, the panel covers 99 percent of the sRGB color space, with a Delta-E of <3. It can display up to 1.074 billion colors, and viewing angles are 178°/ 172°. The monitor also comes with an adjustable stand that you can tilt, swivel, and adjust in height with a range of 115 mm. Considering the aspect ratio of the monitor, let’s not blame Dell for not having the stand support rotating the monitor to a portrait orientation.

According to Dell, the monitor will have extra-thin bezels to make it more attractive in a two- or three-monitor setup. Theoretically, the curved nature of the displays brings every vertical line of pixels to the same distance from your eyes, creating a more accurate presented distance on a 2d surface, which should create a more immersive gaming experience.

Display inputs include HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2, Mini DisplayPort and an MHL interface. The refresh rate is 60 Hz, with 8 ms gray-to-gray response times. The monitor will also have a pair of built-in 9-watt speakers.

Dell did not reveal pricing, and considering how unique this product is it’s probably not going to come cheap. U.S. availability slated for December.

