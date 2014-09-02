Trending

Dell's 34-Inch Curved 21:9 Cinema Display Coming In December

Dell's U3415W has finally been announced, and as it turns out, it is curved.

Back in December 2013, there was a rumor that Dell was working on a 21:9 1440p IPS cinema display. Little did we know that the device would actually be a curved monitor. Yes, you read that right: Dell just announced a curved 21:9 monitor.

The monitor has a 34” panel, which provides a resolution of 3440 by 1440 pixels. While Dell did not reveal to us the panel type, the company did reveal some details. For starters, the panel covers 99 percent of the sRGB color space, with a Delta-E of <3. It can display up to 1.074 billion colors, and viewing angles are 178°/ 172°.  The monitor also comes with an adjustable stand that you can tilt, swivel, and adjust in height with a range of 115 mm. Considering the aspect ratio of the monitor, let’s not blame Dell for not having the stand support rotating the monitor to a portrait orientation.

According to Dell, the monitor will have extra-thin bezels to make it more attractive in a two- or three-monitor setup. Theoretically, the curved nature of the displays brings every vertical line of pixels to the same distance from your eyes, creating a more accurate presented distance on a 2d surface, which should create a more immersive gaming experience.

Display inputs include HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2, Mini DisplayPort and an MHL interface. The refresh rate is 60 Hz, with 8 ms gray-to-gray response times. The monitor will also have a pair of built-in 9-watt speakers.

Dell did not reveal pricing, and considering how unique this product is it’s probably not going to come cheap. U.S. availability slated for December.

47 Comments Comment from the forums
  • thefiend1 02 September 2014 23:06
    Cant wait to hear about the prices. Im definitely considering upgrading to a curved monitor at this size instead of 2 24"ers. Anyone know the dimensions of the screen for a 34" 21:9 screen?
  • tom10167 02 September 2014 23:15
    dat asspect ratio
  • InvalidError 02 September 2014 23:34
    Anyone know the dimensions of the screen for a 34" 21:9 screen?
    That would be a nice high school math trigonometry question: given a diagonal length of 34" and a slope of 3/7, calculate the width and height of the rectangle.
  • TechyInAZ 02 September 2014 23:42
    Nice.

    Your gona need a 4k ready system to game with three of those.
  • DarkSable 02 September 2014 23:44
    That's... actually pretty sexy. Now I want the amalgam of this monitor and the Asus SWIFT. That would be extraordinary.
  • SirKnobsworth 03 September 2014 00:11
    I'm guessing this is using the same panel as LG's similarly spec'ed model? If that's anything to go by, it won't be cheap.
  • lancelot123 03 September 2014 00:41
    Someone want to check my math on this? I get H~13.375" and W~31.25"

    For comparison, a 16:10 monitor that is 24" is about H=12.7" and W=20.3"
  • brettms71 03 September 2014 00:42
    It's a bit weird, but I can't handle looking at curved screens. I've tried a few and some affect me more than others, but feel kind of disorientated looking at them. Anyone else have that effect or just me, haha.
  • soldier44 03 September 2014 00:45
    Ugh make it 21:10 with a 3440 x 1600 would be so much better. But meh to this anyway as I'm going 4K soon with the Asus 32 inch display.
  • bootsattheboar 03 September 2014 01:07
    Anyone know the dimensions of the screen for a 34" 21:9 screen?
    That would be a nice high school math trigonometry question: given a diagonal length of 34" and a slope of 3/7, calculate the width and height of the rectangle.
    x=2.21455938697318 so hxw=46.5"x19.9". Seems like it should be taller.
