Elegoo Mega 2560 Project Starter Kit Only $19 for Cyber Monday

If you've been waiting to start modding and making projects with an Arduino or Raspberry Pi, this is your opportunity. The Mega 2560 Project Start Kit from Elegoo comes with more than 200 components to help start your hardware collection. It comes with LEDs, resistors, a breadboard, LCD screen, jumper wires and more.

Elegoo Mega 2560 Project Starter Kit: was $34.99 now $19.99 @ Amazon

The Mega 2560 Project Start Kit from Elegoo comes with more than 200 components to help start your hardware collection. It comes with LEDs, resistors, a breadboard, LCD screen, jumper wires and more. View Deal

Component Quantity LED (White, Yellow, Blue, Red, Green) 25 RGB LED 1 Ceramic Capacitor (22pf, 104pf) 10 Photoresistor 2 Thermistor 1 Diode Rectifier (1N4007) 5 Electrolytic Capacitor (10UF 50V, 100UF 50V) 4 NPN Transistor (PN2222, S8050) 10 Tilt Switch 1 Button 5 1 digit 7-segment Display 1 4 digit 7-segment Display 1 Sound Sensor Module 1 LCD1602 Module 1 IC L293D 1 IC 74HC595 1 Active Buzzer 1 Passive Buzzer 1 RTC Module 1 DHT11 Temperature and Humidity Module 1 Potentiometer 2 Rotary Encoder Module 1 Joystick Module 1 Keypad Module 1 5V Relay 1 IR Receiver Module 1 MEGA 2560 Controller Board 1 Breadboard 1 Servo Motor (SG90) 1 Stepper Motor 1 ULN2003 Stepper Motor Driver Board 1 Prototype Expansion 1 Power Supply Module 1 HC-SR501 PIR Motion Sensor 1 Ultrasonic Sensor 1 GY-521 Module 1 3V Servo Motor 1 MAX7219 Module 1 Remote 1 9V 1A Power Supply 1 65 Jumper Wire 1 Water Lever Sensor 1 USB Cable 1 9V Battery with DC 1 RC522 RFID Module 1 Resistor (10R, 100R, 220R, 330R, 1K, 2K, 5K, 10K, 100K, 1M) 120 Female-to-male Dupont Wire 20

With a kit this big, your only limit is your imagination. It comes with a pdf of tutorials, so if you don't know where to get started—they've got you covered.