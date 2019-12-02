Trending

Elegoo Mega 2560 Project Starter Kit Only $19 for Cyber Monday

Start your maker hobby with this Mega 2560 Project Starter Kit.

(Image credit: Elegoo)

If you've been waiting to start modding and making projects with an Arduino or Raspberry Pi, this is your opportunity. The Mega 2560 Project Start Kit from Elegoo comes with more than 200 components to help start your hardware collection. It comes with LEDs, resistors, a breadboard, LCD screen, jumper wires and more. 

Elegoo Mega 2560 Project Starter Kit:  was $34.99 now $19.99 @ Amazon
ComponentQuantity
LED (White, Yellow, Blue, Red, Green)25
RGB LED1
Ceramic Capacitor (22pf, 104pf)10
Photoresistor2
Thermistor1
Diode Rectifier (1N4007)5
Electrolytic Capacitor (10UF 50V, 100UF 50V)4
NPN Transistor (PN2222, S8050)10
Tilt Switch1
Button5
1 digit 7-segment Display1
4 digit 7-segment Display1
Sound Sensor Module1
LCD1602 Module1
IC L293D1
IC 74HC5951
Active Buzzer1
Passive Buzzer1
RTC Module1
DHT11 Temperature and Humidity Module1
Potentiometer2
Rotary Encoder Module1
Joystick Module1
Keypad Module1
5V Relay1
IR Receiver Module1
MEGA 2560 Controller Board1
Breadboard1
Servo Motor (SG90)1
Stepper Motor1
ULN2003 Stepper Motor Driver Board1
Prototype Expansion1
Power Supply Module1
HC-SR501 PIR Motion Sensor1
Ultrasonic Sensor1
GY-521 Module1
3V Servo Motor1
MAX7219 Module1
Remote1
9V 1A Power Supply1
65 Jumper Wire1
Water Lever Sensor1
USB Cable1
9V Battery with DC1
RC522 RFID Module1
Resistor (10R, 100R, 220R, 330R, 1K, 2K, 5K, 10K, 100K, 1M)120
Female-to-male Dupont Wire20

With a kit this big, your only limit is your imagination. It comes with a pdf of tutorials, so if you don't know where to get started—they've got you covered.

Right now, you can get this deal on Amazon for only $19. Grab this kit while this offer lasts. This deal is one of many Cyber Monday tech deals we’ve found so far. If you'd like to explore more maker deals, check out our list of Cyber Monday Raspberry Pi and maker deals.