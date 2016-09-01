Latest EKWB GPU Block Is Compatible With 17 Graphics Cards

EK Waterblocks designs most of its GPU water blocks for specific cards because PCB designs vary widely, even within the same partner’s lineup. Palit and Gainward graphics cards break that mold, though. Between the two brands, there are 17 cards that use the same layout, which means that EKWB had to design only one block to support the full lineup.

The EK-FC1080 GTX Jetstream full cover water block incorporates EKWB’s standard features. The block makes direct contact with the GPU, memory, and voltage regulation modules and has fluid channels directly above all three heat-generating components. The block also features EKWB’s standard split-flow design that is compatible with low powered pumps.

The blocks are available in two different variants. You can get the EK-FC1080 GTX Jetstream block with a clear acrylic top or a black Acetal top. No matter which option you go with, the block will include a nickel-plated electrolytic copper base.

The EK-FC1080 GTX Jetstream water blocks are readily available through the EK Webshop and the company’s partner reseller network. Both versions of the GPU block are available for $139.99. EKWB is also offering backplates to accompany the blocks. A nickel-plated version will set you back $43.99, and the black one sells for $34.99