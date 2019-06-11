Free PC Games: Epic Games Store Giving Away a New Title Weekly Through 2019

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

At the E3 gaming conference this week, Epic Games announced that it has added 15 new games to its store. The company also revealed that it is extending its free games offering from one every two weeks to one every week until the end of 2019.

A Free Game Every Week

When Epic Games launched its online store, it said users would receive a free game every two weeks. Last month, the company announced a free game every week for its month-long summer sale. Now, just days before this summer sale would have ended, Epic also announced that it'll be giving away a free PC game every week until the end of the year.

Game publishers have been rather slow to adopt Epic Games’ store so far. Some games may already have deals with the company’s competitors; however, game publishers may take a second look at Epic’s store before publishing new games, considering the significant discount the company offers to developers using its Unreal Engine gaming engine (just 12% compared to the 20-30% they’d have to pay Steam, plus another 5% commission to Epic if they use its gaming engine).

Epics Games Store's New Games

During E3, Epic also announced 15 titles coming to its store, with five of them being exclusively delivered through the company’s online store.

The new exclusive games are:

Auto Chess

Chivalry 2

Shenmue 3

Untitled Goose Game

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

The other 10 games, which are also available from other retailers, are: