Epic introduces an improved version of anti-cheat for Linux — strict TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot rules spark open-source pushback, but finally allow Linux gamers to play Fortnite

Epic Games says that it’s working on an update for its anti-cheat solution for Linux that would close the gap in capabilities with the Windows version of Easy Anti-Cheat. The company said that EAC Linux V2 will use existing Linux features to make it easier for distribution maintainers to meet these requirements by default, which should allow more Linux gamers to play competitive titles without needing to make changes to their current setup, but with the trade-off of forced adherence to certain security measures that the Linux community often avoids.

EAC Linux V2 currently has the following requirements: Signed Kernel and Kernel Modules, TPM 2.0, Secure Boot, Measured Boot, Input-Output Memory Management Unit (IOMMU), Kernel Lockdown Integrity Mode, Kexec Disabled, and Linux Security Module BPF. The company says that it expects to iterate on these requirements over time, and that it’s looking to work with developers and distribution maintainers to refine these requirements. Using these features means that EAC Linux V2 will not need a kernel driver like the Windows implementation of anti-cheat, although it may require some distro maintainers to effect a configuration change to work with EAC Linux V2.

As for Linux players using an EAC-Linux-V2-compatible game and distro, they need to install an anti-cheat systemd service that only runs alongside a protected game. Once they quit the protected title, the anti-cheat service would also end its process. Some of the distros the EAC Linux V2 recognizes signing keys from include Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Fedora, Bazzite, and Debian, among others, meaning gamers already using these would be able to play protected games provided that their machine also meets all other requirements.

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Even though Epic is trying to reach as many Linux gamers as possible, these features will likely not be well received by the community. Some Linux users don’t trust big tech, and it is often one of the reasons why they switched over to the open-source platform in the first place. Enforcing these requirements just to play a single game would go against the ethos of having full control of one’s hardware and software, which is one challenge the anti-cheat systems working on Linux must deal with. Epic does offer some compromises, like allowing multiple boot options so that Linux gamers can still maintain their preferred configuration when they do not intend to play a protected title. But the fact that something with this many stringent requirements is installed on their system may not sit well with many users.

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