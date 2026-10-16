Epic introduces an improved version of anti-cheat for Linux — strict TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot rules spark open-source pushback, but finally allow Linux gamers to play Fortnite

News
By
Published

Are all these requirements worth it just to play a few competitive titles?

Fortnite Splash Squadron Set
(Image credit: Epic Games)

Epic Games says that it’s working on an update for its anti-cheat solution for Linux that would close the gap in capabilities with the Windows version of Easy Anti-Cheat. The company said that EAC Linux V2 will use existing Linux features to make it easier for distribution maintainers to meet these requirements by default, which should allow more Linux gamers to play competitive titles without needing to make changes to their current setup, but with the trade-off of forced adherence to certain security measures that the Linux community often avoids.

EAC Linux V2 currently has the following requirements: Signed Kernel and Kernel Modules, TPM 2.0, Secure Boot, Measured Boot, Input-Output Memory Management Unit (IOMMU), Kernel Lockdown Integrity Mode, Kexec Disabled, and Linux Security Module BPF. The company says that it expects to iterate on these requirements over time, and that it’s looking to work with developers and distribution maintainers to refine these requirements. Using these features means that EAC Linux V2 will not need a kernel driver like the Windows implementation of anti-cheat, although it may require some distro maintainers to effect a configuration change to work with EAC Linux V2.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Kindaian
    I still find it funny that some games would not play if you had any dev tool installed.

    Alas, don't need those games then.
    Reply