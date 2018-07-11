Fujitsu Targets 2019 for NRAM Mass Production

Having acquired the license to produce Nantero's NRAM (Nano-RAM) back in 2016, Fujitsu finally put the pedal to the medal to begin mass production next year.

While other companies are fighting over modern non-volatile memory solutions such as 3D XPoint or NVDIMM, Japanese giant Fujitsu has its eye set on NRAM instead. Developed by U.S.-based nanotechnology company Nantero Inc., NRAM is a next-generation non-volatile RAM solution, whose ambition is to replace the traditional DRAM employed in memory and storage products. Nantero's NRAM is built from the bottom up with carbon nanotubes that are 50 times stronger than steel, half the density of aluminum, and 1/50,000th the diameter of a human hair.

NRAM technology promises faster write speeds, higher densities, and lower power consumption at a lower cost than current non-volatile memory solutions on the market. And not only that – NRAM also has a high level of heat tolerance and endurance, making it a perfect fit for the enterprise, automotive, military, scientific, and industrial sectors. Initial tests have shown that NRAM can operate without a hitch at 200°C. However, the specifications claim that NRAM can cope with temperatures up to 800°C as well as store data for more than 1,000 years at 85°C and more than 10 years at 300°C.

Fujitsu's NRAM-embedded custom LSI product is currently in the development phase. However, the company expects it to come out of the oven by the end of this year, and it will continue to expand its product lineup with standalone NRAM products. The Japanese manufacturer has confirmed that it will produce its first generation of NRAM products under its proprietary 55nm manufacturing process.

As it is with all new technology, the adoption process will be a gradual and long-term affair. However, big names such as Dell, Cisco, Kingston, and CFT Capital have recently joined Nantero's cause. Therefore, there is hope that Nanatero's NRAM makes its way into consumer products in the not-so-distant future.